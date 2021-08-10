Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Chlorophyll fluorescence illuminates plant function

By University of Helsinki
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChlorophyll, the green pigment found in plants and algae, emits faint red and far-red light when illuminated during photosynthesis. This so called chlorophyll-a fluorescence conveys information about the instantaneous rate of photosynthesis, which provides an "optical window" that tracks plant functional and health status. Although methods to measure and interpret...

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Science#Plant Biology#Nature Plants#Chlorophyll#The European Space Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
Related
healththoroughfare.com

Researchers Found A New Method of Removing Carbon Dioxide From the Atmosphere

A team of researchers from the ETH Zurich and the Paul Scherrer Institute came up with an intriguing way to effectively remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere. They have examined the extent to which direct capture of CO2 from the air can help to eliminate greenhouse gasses. The findings and other significant details are now comprised in a paper.
ChemistryNature.com

The hunt for red fluorescent proteins

By pushing fluorescent proteins further into the red, bioengineers are expanding the palette and penetration depth of biological imaging. Amber Dance is a freelance writer in Los Angeles, California. You have full access to this article via your institution. Green fluorescent protein is one of the most popular items in...
Sciencearxiv.org

Optimization of retina-like illumination patterns in ghost imaging

Ghost imaging (GI) reconstructs images using a single-pixel or bucket detector, which has the advantages of scattering robustness, wide spectrum and beyond-visual-field imaging. However, this technique needs large amount of measurements to obtain a sharp image. There have been a lot of methods proposed to overcome this disadvantage. Retina-like patterns, as one of the compressive sensing approaches, enhance the imaging quality of region of interest (ROI) while not increase measurements. The design of the retina-like patterns determines the performance of the ROI in the reconstructed image. Unlike the conventional method to fill in ROI with random patterns, we propose to optimize retina-like patterns by filling in the ROI with the patterns containing the sparsity prior of objects. This proposed method is verified by simulations and experiments compared with conventional GI, retina-like GI and GI using patterns optimized by principal component analysis. The method using optimized retina-like patterns obtain the best imaging quality in ROI than other methods. Meanwhile, the good generalization ability of the optimized retina-like pattern is also verified. While designing the size and position of the ROI of retina-like pattern, the feature information of the target can be obtained to optimize the pattern of ROI. This proposed method paves the way for realizing high-quality GI.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Easy detection of fluorescence emitted by protein behind aging

Professor Emeritus Yoshikazu Nishikawa of Osaka City University's Graduate School of Human Life Science, and collaborators, have found that a substance that emits a specific fluorescence in vivo increases with age. The fluorescence is derived from advanced glycation end products (AGEs) and correlates with the life expectancy of C. elegans. The measurement technology of this model could be used for the search and evaluation of anti-glycation materials in the future.
WildlifeNature.com

Illuminating the cells: transient transformation of citrus to study gene functions and organelle activities related to fruit quality

Although multiple microscopic techniques have been applied to horticultural research, few studies of individual organelles in living fruit cells have been reported to date. In this paper, we established an efficient system for the transient transformation of citrus fruits using an Agrobacterium-mediated method. Kumquat (Fortunella crassifolia Swingle) was used; it exhibits higher transformation efficiency than all citrus fruits that have been tested and a prolonged-expression window. Fruits were transformed with fluorescent reporters, and confocal microscopy and live-cell imaging were used to study their localization and dynamics. Moreover, various pH sensors targeting different subcellular compartments were expressed, and the local pH environments in cells from different plant tissues were compared. The results indicated that vacuoles are most likely the main organelles that contribute to the low pH of citrus fruits. In summary, our method is effective for studying various membrane trafficking events, protein localization, and cell physiology in fruit and can provide new insight into fruit biology research.
SciencePhys.org

Illuminating tissue formation through flourescence

Researchers at ETH Zurich have developed a molecule that fluoresces where new tissue is forming in the body. Alongside helping to detect tumors, the molecule could play a significant role in research of wound healing disorders. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body. It makes up a...
Wildlifeunm.edu

Research illuminates the language of fireflies

A small flickering at dusk near the trees, a pinprick of light rising from the ground – fireflies bring an air of magic and wonder to long summer evenings. The twinkling conversation between beetles is commonly associated with mating patterns; and new data explains how swarms are able to achieve this communication.
ChemistryGenetic Engineering News

Fluorescent Nanoparticles Developed for Flow Cytometry

Bio-Rad announced three new StarBright Violet Dyes for flow cytometry: StarBright Violet 570, StarBright Violet 670, and StarBright Violet 710. According to the company, the dyes have been designed to improve brightness and excitation and emission spectra for use in multicolor flow cytometry panels. The line of StarBright dyes was made to provide researchers with a range of fluorescent nanoparticles conjugated to highly cited validated flow antibodies. The dyes are compatible with new and existing protocols for use in multiplex panels. In addition, the company claims they are resistant to photobleaching and stable with a minimal lot-to-lot variation.
ScienceNewswise

New technique illuminates DNA helix

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. -- Cornell researchers have identified a new way to measure DNA torsional stiffness – how much resistance the helix offers when twisted – information that can potentially shed light on how cells work. Understanding DNA is critically important: It stores the information that drives how cells...
Brunswick, MEbowdoin.edu

Chlorophyll Fluorescence: Shedding Light on Global Climate Change

Chlorophyll is the green pigment found in plants that absorbs the light used to power photosynthesis, explains Barry Logan, Bowdoin’s Samuel S. Butcher Professor in the Natural Sciences. “Curiously, chlorophyll emits a tiny fraction of absorbed sun energy. That is, chlorophyll fluoresces.”. In other words, says Logan, the earth’s vegetation...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Illuminating the Growth of New Tissues

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body. It makes up a third of protein content and single strands assemble to form stable fibres that give structure to connective tissue such as skin, tendons, cartilage and bones. Researchers at ETH Zurich have now developed a multi-component molecule that interacts with collagen and can be used to illuminate new tissue growth in the body.
ScienceScience Now

Spatial transcriptomics of planktonic and sessile bacterial populations at single-cell resolution

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Within any community of organisms, gene expression is heterogeneous, which can manifest in genetically identical individuals having a different phenotype. One has to look at individuals in context and analyze patterns in both space and time to see the full picture. Aiming to fill a gap in current methods, Dar et al. developed a transcriptome-imaging method named parallel sequential fluorescence in situ hybridization (par-seqFISH). They applied this technique to the opportunistic pathogen Pseudomonas aeruginosa, focusing on biofilms where growth conditions can change at microscopic scale. Development of these communities, as revealed by mRNA composition, were followed in space and time. The results revealed a heterogeneous phenotypic landscape, with oxygen availability shaping the metabolism at a spatial scale of microns within a single contiguous biofilm segment. This tool should be applicable to complex microbial communities in the environment and the human microbiome.
WildlifeNature.com

Plant death caused by inefficient induction of antiviral R-gene-mediated resistance may function as a suicidal population resistance mechanism

Land plant genomes carry tens to hundreds of Resistance (R) genes to combat pathogens. The induction of antiviral R-gene-mediated resistance often results in a hypersensitive response (HR), which is characterized by virus containment in the initially infected tissues and programmed cell death (PCD) of the infected cells. Alternatively, systemic HR (SHR) is sometimes observed in certain R gene–virus combinations, such that the virus systemically infects the plant and PCD induction follows the spread of infection, resulting in systemic plant death. SHR has been suggested to be the result of inefficient resistance induction; however, no quantitative comparison has been performed to support this hypothesis. In this study, we report that the average number of viral genomes that establish cell infection decreased by 28.7% and 12.7% upon HR induction by wild-type cucumber mosaic virus and SHR induction by a single-amino acid variant, respectively. These results suggest that a small decrease in the level of resistance induction can change an HR to an SHR. Although SHR appears to be a failure of resistance at the individual level, our simulations imply that suicidal individual death in SHR may function as an antiviral mechanism at the population level, by protecting neighboring uninfected kin plants.
AgricultureNature.com

Author Correction: Green synthesis of multifunctional carbon coated copper oxide nanosheets and their photocatalytic and antibacterial activities

In the original version of this Article, author Zafar Iqbal was incorrectly affiliated with “Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences, The University of Agriculture, Peshawar, Pakistan”. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Agricultural Chemistry and Biochemistry, The University of Agriculture, Peshawar, Pakistan. The original Article has been corrected.
IndustryScience Daily

Scientists take step to improve crops’ photosynthesis, yields

In order to feed a projected 9 billion people by 2050, farmers need to grow 50% more food on a limited amount of arable land. As a result, plant scientists are in a race against time to engineer crops with higher yields by improving photosynthesis. Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) are known...
WildlifePhys.org

Early land plants evolved from freshwater algae, fossils reveal

The world may need to start thinking differently about plants, according to a new report in the journal Science by researchers who took a fresh look at spore-like microfossils with characteristics that challenge our conventional understanding about the evolution of land plants. Found in rock samples retrieved in Australia more...
SciencePhys.org

Harnessing sunlight to fuel the future through covalent organic frameworks

Photocatalysts absorb energy from light to make a chemical reaction happen. The best known photocatalyst is perhaps chlorophyll, the green pigment in plants that helps turn sunlight into carbohydrates. While carbohydrates may be falling out of favor, photocatalysis is garnering more attention than ever. In a photocatalytic process, light falls on a photocatalyst, increases the energy of its electrons and causes them to break their bonds and move freely through the catalyst. These "excited" electrons then react with the raw materials of a chemical reaction to produce desired products. A top priority in the field of alternate energy research is using photocatalysts to convert solar energy to fuel, a process called "solar-to-fuel production."
AgricultureScience Now

Nitrogen discourages legumes

Anthropogenic nutrient enrichment of the global environment has been proceeding for many decades. Nitrogen deposition in particular leads to higher ecosystem productivity at the expense of biodiversity. In a global experiment spanning 45 sites, Tognetti et al. investigated how the addition of nitrogen affected the leguminous plants in grassland. Legumes under natural conditions compete successfully in low-nutrient conditions because of their ability to fix atmospheric nitrogen using their rhizobial symbionts. However, excess nitrogen deposition places them at a competitive disadvantage, leading to declines in their biomass and abundance. In turn, these declines may have adverse consequences for grassland biodiversity and food webs more generally as nitrogen deposition continues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy