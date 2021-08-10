Bauhaus-Inspired Instagram Post Templates

Social media is such a part of our everyday lives that it’s imperative for us to constantly be assessing who and what we are allowing to take up space in our digital world. Just as we regularly get rid of clothes and other things that no longer suit us, cleaning up our virtual space should be done routinely as well. We are all ever-changing; therefore, chances are when you first joined any social media app, you were much different than you are today. New interests, life events and dreams have sprung up in place of the desire to simply stay connected. Consider the things that bring you the most joy, what you’re inspired by and where you’re headed when deciding who to follow. Lean into being motivated to love yourself deeper and dream bigger by carving out an online community that supports your next level.