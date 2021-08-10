Bauhaus-Inspired Instagram Post Templates
Check out these fully editable Bauhaus-inspired post templates for Instagram and other social media channels. Created by Adobe Stock contributor @Rawpixel, this amazing set of Bauhaus-inspired Instagram post templates comes with nine fully editable design options. Thanks to the use of customizable vector graphics, you can change every detail to match your personal needs. All nine layouts are based on a standard size of 1080 x 1080 px. This way, these social media post templates are well suited for various channels including Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Tumblr, just to name a few. All sample texts are for display only. You can replace them with your own texts or add your own graphics and images with just a few simple clicks.weandthecolor.com
