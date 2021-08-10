Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Bauhaus-Inspired Instagram Post Templates

weandthecolor.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out these fully editable Bauhaus-inspired post templates for Instagram and other social media channels. Created by Adobe Stock contributor @Rawpixel, this amazing set of Bauhaus-inspired Instagram post templates comes with nine fully editable design options. Thanks to the use of customizable vector graphics, you can change every detail to match your personal needs. All nine layouts are based on a standard size of 1080 x 1080 px. This way, these social media post templates are well suited for various channels including Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Tumblr, just to name a few. All sample texts are for display only. You can replace them with your own texts or add your own graphics and images with just a few simple clicks.

weandthecolor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bauhaus#Adobe Creative Cloud#Templates#Design Software#Adobe Illustrator#Adobe Stock#Rawpixel#Pinterest#Tumblr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
InternetPhoto & Video Tuts+

10 Top Instagram Stories Video Templates for DaVinci Resolve

Instagram is no longer a photo sharing platform: creating a perfectly curated photo gallery will no longer be a huge help building your brand and social media following. Stories and reels will help you engage and get traction with Instagram’s newest algorithm. While this new emphasis on video might be not-so-great news for everyone, Envato Elements has got you covered.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Instagram Removes Alexa Bliss’ Post For Being “Offensive”

Earlier on Monday, WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss informed via her Instagram Stories that Instagram found her Disney tattoo “offensive” and removed one of her posts. Bliss, a big Disney aficionado, has several Disney-related tattoos. She didn’t specify the exact post that Instagram removed or which tattoo was deemed offensive.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Instagram Unveils Business Hub ‘To Inspire Creativity’

Instagram on Tuesday (Aug. 3) unveiled a hub within the social media platform that will show both organic and paid posts from similar businesses, with the aim of spurring creativity among its business users. The company has also added new features to Insights, including a calendar that allows business owners...
InternetElite Daily

9 Instagram Story Hacks To Elevate Your Posts

Instagram Stories are a great way to share what you’re up to without committing to a post that will live forever on your grid. You probably already know how to spice up an IG Story with different fonts and text colors, but there are so many other ways you can make your Story stand out from the rest. To get started, try these Instagram Story hacks and tips the next time you open the app.
Internetversionweekly.com

175+ Happy Instagram Captions To Use For Your Next Posts | Best Short Happiness Captions/Quotes for Instagram

Happiness & Happy Moments are very rare to feel and experience in this hectic life. One should feel so heartfelt & lovable to share their happy moments with others via social media platforms, or calls, or messages. In order to make up your happy sharing posts, stories, reels, IGTV videos on Instagram, we have furnished a list of Happy Instagram Captions for all 2021 pictures & videos.
Workoutsversionweekly.com

150+ Workout/Gym Instagram Captions 2021 for Your Fitness Pics & Reels | Best Inspiring Funny Gym Quotes for Instagram

Workout Captions & Quotes for Instagram: Fitness freaks & Workout lovers will definitely relate to this article as it will be going to cover all Gym Captions for Instagram. Are you in search of some inspirational and funny gym selfie captions & short fitness quotes? Checkout here as we’ve gathered some of the funniest, most inspiring, and thought-provoking fitness Instagram captions.
Relationship Advice21ninety.com

Lead The Way, Sis: 10 Inspirational Black Women To Follow On Instagram And Why

Social media is such a part of our everyday lives that it’s imperative for us to constantly be assessing who and what we are allowing to take up space in our digital world. Just as we regularly get rid of clothes and other things that no longer suit us, cleaning up our virtual space should be done routinely as well. We are all ever-changing; therefore, chances are when you first joined any social media app, you were much different than you are today. New interests, life events and dreams have sprung up in place of the desire to simply stay connected. Consider the things that bring you the most joy, what you’re inspired by and where you’re headed when deciding who to follow. Lean into being motivated to love yourself deeper and dream bigger by carving out an online community that supports your next level.
Los Angeles, CAweandthecolor.com

Jungle Giant Fonts

Jungle Giant, a friendly font duo designed and published by Rachel Kick. Rachel Kick is a hand-lettering artist based in Los Angeles, California. She recently designed Jungle Giant, a font duo consisting of a quirky, hand-drawn sans and script typeface. In addition, Jungle Giant comes with an italic companion for the sans typeface. Its playful and organic feel works great in branding, social media, and marketing projects. The script font comes with more than 35 alternatives including swashes and alternate styles.
InternetTechSpot

Instagram's new anti-abuse features protect accounts with trending posts

What just happened? As with all social media sites, Instagram is rife with abusive trolls. It's an especially noticeable problem when a post is trending or goes viral. As such, owner Facebook is rolling out new features to better protect users from racist, sexist, homophobic, and other types of harmful content.
Photographyweandthecolor.com

Black Photography Portfolio Template for Adobe InDesign

Available for download on Adobe Stock, this black photography portfolio template is ideal to showcase your images in an outstanding way. Created by Adobe Stock contributor @Sirisako, this black photography portfolio template for Adobe InDesign is the right choice for photographers to showcase their images in the best possible way. The InDesign file includes 16 fully editable pages available in two standard sizes A4 and US Letter. All sample text is for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images with just a few simple clicks.
Internetmakeuseof.com

What Is the Fediverse and Can It Decentralize the Web?

With people increasingly aware of the power a handful of companies have amassed through the centralized nature of the modern web, many are now turning to a decentralized alternative: the Fediverse. Does this name ring a bell? For most people, probably not. But there is a growing chance you have interacted with it.
Cell Phonescascadebusnews.com

6 Facebook Marketing Tips That Are Still Effective In 2021

Facebook is a social media platform that had both ups and downs when it comes to marketing. But, despite that, compare it to whatever other social platform out there, and you’ll notice that Facebook is still the biggest. The platform has over 2.3 billion monthly active users, and over 1 billion users access it on a daily basis. And, the most surprising fact is that the platform grew to this size within the span of only 13 years. YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and pretty much any other social media platform haven’t succeeded in reaching this many monthly active users.
Technologymakeuseof.com

8 Social Media Content Calendar Tools for Scheduling Posts

If you’re active in multiple social media platforms, you must try post-scheduling calendar tools for publishing your content. The world of social media is expanding, and hence it becomes difficult for individual users to post on all the platforms regularly at the right time. In order to manage when and what to publish on social media, you need to stay organized. To make the whole process seamless and hassle-free, check out these eight social media calendar tools for scheduling posts.
Beauty & Fashionversionweekly.com

Best Trendy Funny Fashion Captions for Instagram 2021 | 200+ My Style Fashion Quotes & Captions Ideas To Post on Instagram

Want to be the most famous fashion influencer of 2021? Make your dream come true by using our presented Best Fashion Captions for Instagram. Instagram is a huge nutshell where numerous fashionable influencers & celebrities engage and flaunt their skills. Becoming a more fashionable & stylish queen or king can be a little tricky but that’s a possible one too with including Captions on Fashion & OOTD.
Computersweandthecolor.com

A Modern & Minimalist Resume Template for Adobe InDesign

This well-designed resume template is available for download on Adobe Stock. Consisting of four pages including cover, letter, cv, and closing page, this high-quality resume template is a real eye-catcher. Designed by Adobe Stock contributor @GraphicArtist, this beautiful template can be edited very easily. You only need basic knowledge of how to work with Adobe InDesign. Using this modern and minimalist resume template, you are sure to stand out from the crowd of competitors. Created with a uniform layout and delicate yellow accents, this resume and cv template will hopefully help you to get your desired job.
Internetdexerto.com

Best time to post on Instagram for more likes & followers

Ever felt like becoming the next big Instagram influencer? Want to score hundreds of brand deals and creator collabs? Data these are the best times to post on IG if you want to maximize your engagement!. The constant change in the app’s algorithm has meant that going from zero-to-hero is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy