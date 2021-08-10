Hades is still fantastic on PS4 and PS5

Spiritfarer is sure to pull at your heartstrings as you help spirits pass to the other side. Spiritfarer is a beautiful game by Thunder Lotus Games with a touching story that had me in tears while playing. It flows naturally with its relaxing and casual gameplay, never rushing you to get through to the end. I’ll try to keep spoilers to a minimum as this is a game you need to play through and experience yourself to get the real feel for it, and if you do, I promise that you will not be disappointed.