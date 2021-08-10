Hades is still fantastic on PS4 and PS5
You don’t need me to tell you that Hades rules, but here I go anyway ahead of Friday’s launch. Hades is too great of a game to be tied down to select platforms, so it’s wonderful to finally see it playable on more machines. The PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S versions aren’t here yet — they’re launching August 13 — but I was able to try Hades on PS4 and PS5 pre-release. It is, in a word, fantastic. Did you expect any different?www.destructoid.com
Comments / 0