Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn Center, MN

Back to School Bash in Brooklyn Center

By Dave Kiser
ccxmedia.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies can enjoy one last summer night and prepare for the upcoming school year at Brooklyn Center’s Back to School Bash. There will be free school supplies, shoes for $2, information about physicals and immunizations, and so much more on Saturday, August 21 from 6 to 9:30pm at Centennial Park. The band Synergy will perform at the amphitheater at 7:30pm. You don’t have to register; just drop in for a fun evening. The event is part of a city celebration sampler, and the recreation department wants your feedback to plan future events. Visit http://www.ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us for more information.

ccxmedia.org

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn Center, MN
Education
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Back To School#Free School#School Supplies#School Bash#Synergy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban enter Afghan capital, president and diplomats flee

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion. It was not yet clear where Ghani was headed or how exactly power...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...

Comments / 2

Community Policy