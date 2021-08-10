Back to School Bash in Brooklyn Center

Families can enjoy one last summer night and prepare for the upcoming school year at Brooklyn Center’s Back to School Bash. There will be free school supplies, shoes for $2, information about physicals and immunizations, and so much more on Saturday, August 21 from 6 to 9:30pm at Centennial Park. The band Synergy will perform at the amphitheater at 7:30pm. You don’t have to register; just drop in for a fun evening. The event is part of a city celebration sampler, and the recreation department wants your feedback to plan future events. Visit http://www.ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us for more information.