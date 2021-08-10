Cancel
Study shows stories written by children are more likely to have male characters

By report
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trio of researchers at the University of Oxford has found that in stories by children of either gender, male characters appear more often than female characters. In their paper published in the journal Society for Research in Child Development, Yaling Hsiao, Nilanjana Banerji and Kate Nation describe their analysis of short stories written by thousands of British children for a BBC story writing competition.

phys.org

