Columbus, IN

Sixth Street Arts Alley project moved back to October

By Staff Reports
Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ind. — A Sixth Street Arts Alley project has been moved back to October, the Columbus Area Arts Council said. Originally, the arts council asked for approval and received it for a special use of right-of way request to install the mural from Aug. 12 to Aug. 17. Arts council’s executive director, Kathryn Armstrong said there has been a change in the project timeline and the mural will instead be done in October.

