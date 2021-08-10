Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 265 Sober play-by-play: Reflecting on Jose Aldo’s masterclass

By David Castillo
Bloody Elbow
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJose Aldo claims the Brazilian Navy got him here. And, really, who am I to argue with the results? At UFC 265, Aldo put on yet another masterclass in total technique: using movement, from his head to his toes, feints, jabs, leg kicks, bodywork, and so much more. Performances like the one against Pedro Munhoz are why fans and even analysts consider Aldo the GOAT despite being a .500 fighter since his loss to Conor McGregor.

www.bloodyelbow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Marlon Moraes
Person
José Aldo
Person
Chad Mendes
Person
Pedro Munhoz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masterclass#Combat#The Brazilian Navy#Brazilian#Ufc Champs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 265 Aftermath: 17 years into his MMA career, Jose Aldo is still getting better

On Saturday night, Jose Aldo faced MMA Fighting’s sixth-ranked bantamweight Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event of UFC 265. It was an opportunity for Aldo to show that despite pushing 35 and already having a 17 year career in MMA, he still has something left in the tank, and boy did he deliver. In fact, the King of Rio showed that he’s only getting better with age.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

UFC 265: Jose Aldo is the fighter to watch

UFC bantamweight and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo is the fighter to keep an eye on in the UFC 265 co-main event. It’s been a while since Jose Aldo has been on the outside looking in when it comes to a UFC title picture, going back to his long reign as the featherweight champion.
UFCBloody Elbow

Diggin’ Deep on UFC 265: Will Pedro Munhoz wrest the torch from Jose Aldo?

There’s a very interesting dynamic to this card. Last week, Amanda Nunes was forced to pull out of her title defense against Juliana Pena due to contracting COVID-19. However, it has hardly been noticed for one of two reasons. Either Nunes isn’t a draw or the card is so deep that no one cares. Given Nunes is an all-time great, any card that loses her should be taking a serious hit, meaning at least a part of the truth is that she isn’t a draw, kind of along the lines of Demetrious Johnson. However, this is a deep card. Every single one of the main card fights offers a high degree of intrigue, none of the contests being easy to pick. I make no promises with my picks, but I can offer the dynamics to look for at the very least.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 265 results: Jose Aldo outclasses Pedro Munhoz on the feet in shutout win

We have made it to the UFC 265 co-main event, where featherweight G.O.A.T. Jose Aldo continues to pick up wins at 135-pounds — this time over the promotion’s #9 ranked bantamweight, Pedro Munhoz. The bulk of this fight took place on the feet, and Aldo sniped his opposition with some serious accuracy. All-three judges saw this fight 30-27 in favor of the UFC’s former featherweight champion. This makes two dubs in a row for Aldo, which is crazy to even say in 2021 about the former WEC champ.
UFCmmanews.com

Pedro Munhoz Unbothered By Fighting Fellow Brazilian Aldo At UFC 265

UFC bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz says he has no issue facing fellow Brazilian José Aldo at UFC 265 this weekend. The two 135-pound top 10’s are set to clash in Saturday’s co-main event. Munhoz, who currently sits at #9 in the division’s rankings, will be looking to climb closer to the top five with a second consecutive victory. After back-to-back defeats to current champion Aljamain Sterling and bantamweight newcomer Frankie Edgar, “The Young Punisher” returned to the win column at UFC Vegas 20 with a unanimous decision win in his rematch with Jimmie Rivera.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 card: Jose Aldo vs Pedro Munhoz full fight preview

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight talents Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz will collide this weekend (Sat., July 31, 2021) at UFC 265 from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Consider me among the analysts who thought Aldo’s move to 135 pounds was a poor decision, but the 34-year-old Brazilian quickly...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 ‘Embedded’ video, Ep. 4: Jose Aldo is coming for TJ Dillashaw

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo recently signed a lengthy contract extension because “Junior” plans to make a serious run at the 135-pound title. That mission continues in the UFC 265 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event this Sat. night in Houston, Texas, where Aldo battles bantamweight stalwart Pedro Munhoz. LIVE! Stream...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 results: Jose Aldo - almost 35 - continues to thrive, blanks Pedro Munhoz

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) Featherweight champion, Jose Aldo, looked to continue his surprising Bantamweight run at UFC 265 tonight (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) in Houston, Texas, taking on fellow Brazilian Pedro Munhoz in the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event. Aldo was just 1-2 at 135...
UFCMMA Fighting

Pedro Munhoz remembers first encounter with Jose Aldo before MMA debut

Pedro Munhoz built his MMA career looking up to fighters like Jose Aldo as inspiration. Thirteen years after meeting him for the first time in Brazil, “The Young Punisher” aims to stop Aldo’s rise in the UFC bantamweight division when they collide in the co-main event of Saturday night’s UFC 265 in Houston, TX.
UFCchatsports.com

Jose Aldo Targets Late 2021 Meeting with T.J. Dillashaw After UFC 265 Triumph

After a rough beginning, Jose Aldo has found his stride in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s bantamweight division. The former UFC and WEC featherweight champion earned his second consecutive triumph at 135 pounds, as he showcased his skilled hands in a three-round verdict against Pedro Munhoz in the UFC 265 co-main event at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday night. The Nova Uniao star moved to the new weight class in late 2019 and began his bantamweight tenure with losses to Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan.
UFCmymmanews.com

Jose Aldo gets clean sweep on scorecards over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to us tonight, August 7, 2021, for UFC 265, headlined by an interim heavyweight championship bout between No. 2 ranked Derrick Lewis and No. 3 ranked Ciryl Gane. In our co-main event of the evening, No. 5 ranked bantamweight contender Jose Aldo brings his legacy...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jose Aldo releases statement following victory over “very tough guy” Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265

UFC bantamweight star Jose Aldo released a statement following his victory over his opponent, the “very tough guy” Pedro Munhoz, at UFC 265. Aldo won a unanimous decision over Munhoz in the co-main event of the UFC 265 pay-per-view. The Brazilian was able to outstrike his fellow countryman for the majority of the three rounds and take home a clear verdict on the judges’ scorecards. For Aldo, it was his second straight win after defeating Marlon Vera by decision in his last fight. He has won two straight fights now after having lost three straight fights. Despite being 34 years old and about to turn 35, Aldo seems to actually be improving and getting better as a fighter.
UFCBleacher Report

UFC 265 Results: Ciryl Gane, Jose Aldo Wins Highlight Event's Main Card

Francis Ngannou officially has a heavyweight contender to worry about after Ciryl Gane's third-round TKO win over Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 265 from the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday. Any question about Gane's ability to negate Lewis' prodigious power was answered emphatically. Bon Gamin managed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy