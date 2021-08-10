UFC 265 Sober play-by-play: Reflecting on Jose Aldo’s masterclass
Jose Aldo claims the Brazilian Navy got him here. And, really, who am I to argue with the results? At UFC 265, Aldo put on yet another masterclass in total technique: using movement, from his head to his toes, feints, jabs, leg kicks, bodywork, and so much more. Performances like the one against Pedro Munhoz are why fans and even analysts consider Aldo the GOAT despite being a .500 fighter since his loss to Conor McGregor.www.bloodyelbow.com
