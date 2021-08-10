Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

People Explain Why They Want to Buy Fake Vaccine Cards

Vice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Lola refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but still wanted the CDC card saying she was vaccinated so she could lie to her employer. So she emailed me, thinking I could perhaps sell her a fake card.

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Cdc#Cdc#Etsy#Hhs#Fbi#Check Point#Fortune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are widely available

Ridgewood NJ, as more employers, universities, and venues in the US and Europe implement vaccine mandates, officials are warning of a rise in fake SARS-CoV-2 vaccination certificates. According to investigators and cybersecurity experts, the past few weeks have seen a number of ways to purchase counterfeit vaccine cards on social media, messaging apps, and the dark web. While the European Union has a digital vaccine passport system that assigns a unique QR code to each individual, the US relies on paper cards distributed by the US CDC, which are easy to forge and were never intended to be used as proof of vaccination. Some US states are working to implement digital verification systems, but other states have outlawed the use of such systems or implemented punishments for businesses and other entities that ask for proof of vaccination.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Canadians fined thousands for faking vaccine cards

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Canadian citizens who were returning from the US were each fined the equivalent of 16,000 U.S. dollars this week when it was discovered they provided false vaccination credentials upon arrival in the country. According to a statement from Canada’s Public Health Agency, all travelers arriving...
Public HealthNBC San Diego

Fake Vaccination Cards Raising Concerns at Businesses, Institutions

As more businesses and institutions require proof of vaccination, some people are looking for fake vaccination cards to get by. But making or using the phony cards are federal offenses, punishable by up to five years in prison and a hefty fine. Officials at hundreds of California colleges and universities,...
New York City, NYcnycentral.com

Attorney General alerting public to not sell or buy fake vaccine cards in New York

New York State — Attorney General Letitia James is issuing a consumer alert to protect New Yorkers from dangerous, fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The sale or distribution of blank or fraudulently completed vaccination cards to individuals who haven't actually received a vaccine poses a serious threat to the health of New York communities, the AG said in a consumer alert statement sent out Friday.
Industryprotocol.com

Tech companies need to find better ways to prove their employees are vaccinated

Welcome back to the Protocol Workplace newsletter. We're glad you're here. This week Microsoft announced that starting in September, the company will require proof of vaccination for all employees who plan to visit any Microsoft campus. What the company did not say was exactly how verification would work. HR vendors like ADP and Workday are developing tools to help employers track and secure vaccine information, but there's still no standard as to what proof companies require other than a physical vaccine card or a photo of it.
Collegeswksu.org

IDs Aren't The Only Fake Documents College Students Want — Now It's Vaccine Cards Too

Now, fake IDs aren't rare among college students, you know, to get into bars or nightclubs when you're under 21. But this year, some students have their sights set on a new forged document - fake vaccination cards. Colleges and universities across the country are now requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccines to attend in-person classes, and that has led to a growing market for fake vaccination cards for people who are hesitant or just unwilling to get vaccinated. We're joined now by Roselyn Romero of the Associated Press, who's reported on how students are obtaining these fake vaccination records and what colleges are doing to respond. Welcome.
CollegesArkansas Online

Fake vaccination cards online worry college officials

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- As the delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps across the United States, a growing number of colleges and universities are requiring proof of covid-19 vaccination for students to attend in-person classes. But the new mandate has opened the door for those opposed to getting the vaccine to cheat the system, according to interviews with students, education and law enforcement officials.
Erie County, PAerienewsnow.com

Fake Vaccination Cards Growing in Popularity

As vaccines mandates become more common, some unvaccinated Americans are trying to cheat the system, using fake vaccination cards and putting themselves and others at risk. "That basically really erodes public safety," said Charlotte Berringer of the Erie County Health Department. "So say there’s a cruise line that says everybody has to be vaccinated, and someone comes on board with a fake card, that’s putting everybody on that ship at risk."
Arizona Statetucson.com

Letter: Arizona ripe for fake vaccination cards

First, people cheated to receive a COVID vaccine shot. Now, they cheat to not get one. Across the internet, a cottage industry has sprung up to accommodate people who are seeking fake vaccination cards. With the possible mandating of vacination cards for all Federal. employees, including service men, all teachers,...
Public HealthThrillist

McDonald’s Will Require Vaccines for Corporate Employees

As COVID-19 continues to pose a danger to public health, McDonald’s became the latest national company to implement vaccine requirements. On August 11, it announced that all corporate employees must get vaccinated. According to the Wall Street Journal, McDonald’s corporate employees will have until September 27 to get the COVID-19...
InternetEngadget

Why is Facebook so bad at countering vaccine misinformation?

It’s been six months since Facebook announced a major reversal to its policies on vaccine misinformation. Faced with a rising tide of viral rumors and conspiracy theories, the company said it would vaccine mistruths from its platform. Notably, the effort not only encompassed content about COVID-19 vaccines, but all vaccines. That includes many of the kinds of claims it had long allowed, like those linking vaccines and autism, statements that vaccines are “toxic” or otherwise dangerous.
CollegesVoice of America

University Leaders Worry About Fake Vaccination Cards

When a person in the United States gets the COVID-19 vaccine, the person receives a small piece of paper called a “COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.”. It is a piece of paper with the logo of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, and the name and date of the vaccine. Because it is so simple, it could be easy to fake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy