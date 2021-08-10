Cancel
Tokyo Olympics

United Airlines Flight Delay Leaves Olympic Athletes Stuck In Tokyo

By Jake Hardiman
simpleflying.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Olympic team has enjoyed a very successful stay in Tokyo, topping the medal table ahead of China and hosts Japan. However, some of the team’s athletes and staff haven’t had the best start to their journey home, after a mechanical problem postponed a United flight to Chicago for nearly a day. Let’s take a closer look at this delayed homecoming.

simpleflying.com

