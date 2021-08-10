Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

The Infrastructure Bill Is Divorced From the Reality of Climate Change

By Philip Pacheco
Posted by 
Vice
Vice
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. On Monday, two separate yet intertwined events took place that served as yet another reminder how discombobulating it can feel to live in a world with a rapidly changing climate and political leadership acting as if there is little they can or will do about it.

www.vice.com

Comments / 1

Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Changing Climate#Climate System#Ipcc#Senate#Fha#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
PoliticsBiloxi Sun Herald

Views from readers: conservative values + climate change

Both Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declare that they are true conservatives. However, on the most important issue facing each governor, both have taken very liberal positions. These policy decisions are so uncoversevative some would say these governors are issuing “radical liberal” executive orders. As background,...
EnvironmentLynchburg News and Advance

Marsha Mercer: Choosing to fight climate change

As if fires in the American West, floods in Europe and more intense storms everywhere weren’t enough of a wakeup call, a United Nations panel Monday issued a “code red” warning on global climate change. “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land,” states the...
EnvironmentDerrick

The new report on climate change is dire. What can I do about it?

We knew the latest United Nations report on climate change wasn’t going to be good news, but it’s still tough to hear: We haven’t come close to getting a handle on global warming — and that failure is triggering disastrous environmental consequences. The scientific assessment was released last week by...
Environmentnewsbrig.com

Where have all the climate change deniers gone?

In 2013, I unintentionally touched off a journalistic controversy when, in a short piece on counterfactual letters to the editor, I mentioned that denying the existence of evidence for climate change was an example of the kind of factual inaccuracies I try to keep off the page. A follow-up explaining my thinking as an editor on this drew more controversy. In many quarters at the time, climate change denial was considered a mainstream opinion occasionally worthy of print space.
U.S. PoliticsMining Journal

Climate report means federal carbon bill should be approved

If the impacts of climate change — and their connection to human behavior — weren’t already painfully, bleakly clear after a summer of devastating wildfires, floods and other unprecedented climate catastrophes, the latest scientific report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change renders in no uncertain terms a set of distributing facts.
Environmentpbs.org

United Nations Study Issues A Grim Warning On Climate Change

YAMICHE ALCINDOR: Welcome to the Washington Week Extra. I’m Yamiche Alcindor. On Monday the U.N. put out a code red warning for humanity. In its latest study, it painted a grim picture of how humans are speeding up climate change. The report says in the years to come we should expect more heatwaves and floods, but it says there is still a chance Earth avoids a worst-case scenario if nations cut greenhouse gas emissions in half this decade and stop emitting by 2050. This week, after months of negotiations also, the Senate passed a major bipartisan infrastructure bill that includes some climate provisions, but is the U.S. doing enough to slow the crisis?
EnvironmentPosted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying

Scientists are observing changes in the Earth’s climate in every region and across the whole climate system, according to the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report, released recently Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion— such as continued sea-level rise—are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years.
EnvironmentGainesville Times

Opinion: World must come together to address climate change

In his letter to the editor, Brian Moss made a great point about not building houses on a foundation of sand regarding climate change. Neither should we keep our heads buried in that sand and refuse to acknowledge what is proven by sound scientific research. We must ready ourselves for...
EnvironmentSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Report will hopefully persuade climate change deniers

Regarding "Earth's warming likely to pass limit set by leaders, report finds" (Aug. 9): I sincerely hope that the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report will decisively knock some scientifically irrefutable sense into the heads of certain Republican and cable network climate-change deniers. Letter: Vaccine skeptics, Trump voters have...
EnvironmentThe New Yorker

The U.N.’s Terrifying Climate Report

In 1988, the World Meteorological Organization teamed up with the United Nations Environment Programme to form a body with an even more cumbersome title, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or, as it quickly became known, the I.P.C.C. The I.P.C.C.’s structure was every bit as ungainly as its name. Any report that the group issued had to be approved not just by the researchers who collaborated on it but also by the governments of the member countries, which today number a hundred and ninety-five. The process seemed guaranteed to produce gridlock, and, by many accounts, that was the point of it. (One of the architects of the I.P.C.C. was the Reagan Administration.) Indeed, when the scientists drew up their first report, in 1990, the diplomats tried so hard to water down their conclusions that the whole enterprise nearly collapsed. Every five or six years since then, the group has updated its findings, using the same procedure.
Congress & CourtsAMERICAN INSTITUTE OF PHYSICS

Billions for R&D Included in Senate-Passed Infrastructure Bill and Reconciliation Blueprint

On a vote of 69 to 30 this week, the Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a roughly $1 trillion multiyear spending bill that includes tens of billions for applied R&D and technology demonstration programs at the Department of Energy and nearly $3 billion for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Nineteen Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), joined their Democratic colleagues to support the legislation.
EnvironmentParkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Corner: Corporate disinformation

On Aug. 9, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations body that assesses the science related to climate change, issued its most recent and most comprehensive assessment report with the opening sentence, “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.” The fact that our planet is warming due to human activity is “settled” science just as much as gravity exists and vaccinations prevent communicable diseases. Although the IPCC report says we are not yet doomed, it makes it clear we must change the path we are on before it’s too late. The report also warns that the consequences of this climate crisis will reshape life on Earth in the coming decades even if fossil fuel emissions are curbed. In a July Climate Corner article titled “Warning Signs,” Aaron Dunbar dramatically described the urgency of the climate crisis.
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Climate Crisis: Can We Reverse the Dire Effects of Climate Change?

Humanity already triggered massive climatic changes, and we are on the verge of causing far more. However, it may not be too late to avoid or mitigate some of climate change's worst impacts. If we immediately ceased releasing greenhouse gases, the rise in global temperatures would begin to level out within a few years. Temperatures would subsequently reach a plateau but would stay far above ideal for several millennia.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

A surprise roadblock in the infrastructure bill shows Congress has a lot to learn on cryptocurrency

The bipartisan infrastructure bill making its way through Congress encountered an unexpected roadblock before exiting the U.S. Senate: controversy over cryptocurrency reporting requirements. What does that mean? Many Americans have no idea; unfortunately, the same goes for many lawmakers. They should view the incident as a warning. Cryptocurrency, a digital...
POTUSWashington Post

Welcome to ‘Trump world,’ the climate future scientists fear

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest free, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Imagine in the coming years a global politics shaped by resurgent nationalism. Governments prioritize their own...
EnvironmentYankton Daily Press

Letter: Drought And Climate Change

I’m writing in response to a news article (Press & Dakotan, Aug. 6) that talked about the vast and destructive drought that has grasped our part of the country. Drought is not the only evidence of climate change South Dakotans should be worried about. Only two weeks ago our air quality was so poor from wildfire smoke the Environmental Protection Agency classified it as unhealthy. I even got a sore throat, cough and ended up going to the doctor’s office. These issues are coming alive right in front of our eyes and we need to do something. I have seen the damage of climate change firsthand and must take this chance to advocate for a better future.

Comments / 1

Community Policy