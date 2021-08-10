Cancel
As Things Go Back to 'Normal,' What Happens to Mutual Aid?

The pandemic has been isolating. How do we build community in a fractured world? VMG's 2030 Project residents interrogate how we can build a shared future, together. "I feel like the future of mutual aid, for me, holds both promise and fear," Sarah Thankam Mathews told me over Google Hangouts one morning. In March 2020, after listening to the news of the COVID-19 virus ravaging Wuhan, China and Italy, she understood there were only a few days before the United States found itself under lockdown. And she was right.

