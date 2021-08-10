Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alameda County, CA

‘WHYYYYYY?’: Police Upset Idiot Colleague Played Taylor Swift to Trigger YouTube Filter

Posted by 
Vice
Vice
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last month, Sergeant David Shelby, an Alameda County Sheriff’s Department officer, was caught playing Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” from his phone as he was being filmed by activists, in a move he said was done “so that you can’t post on YouTube.” The incident was the latest in a bizarre trend in which police officers play copyrighted music while they are being filmed by the public, in hopes of triggering social media antipiracy filters, which would theoretically get the video deleted.

www.vice.com

Comments / 1

Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Alameda County, CA
Entertainment
County
Alameda County, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Blake Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Social Networking#Media Famous#Agency#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
ClutchPoints

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth In 2021

Taylor Swift is proving to have more lasting more than many of her contemporaries. From hit singles to an expanding portfolio, it’s why this post is dedicated to Taylor Swift’s net worth in 2021. We’re also going to look at Taylor Swift’s age, as the two are somewhat connected. Taylor...
New York City, NYTMZ.com

Taylor Swift Alleged Trespasser Arrested at Her New York City Apartment

Taylor Swift's swanky New York City apartment building had an unwanted visitor Friday -- cops arrested a guy who'd traveled from out of town, desperately trying to find her. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Patrick Nissen, a 28-year-old from Nebraska, was busted in the vestibule of Taylor's Tribeca apartment building and he's been charged with second-degree criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor.
Musicphillyvoice.com

Taylor Swift, Pink among 2021 MTV Video Music Award nominees

Taylor Swift and Pink could be adding more hardware to their shelves in the near future, as both musicians are among the nominees for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards this year. Swift received four nominations, including for artist of the year. The music video to her hit song "Willow"...
Musicwfav951.com

Taylor Swift To Include ‘Ronan’ On ‘Red’

The Taylor Swift song “Ronan” will appear on Red (Taylor’s Version). The track, written about four-year-old Ronan Thompson who died from cancer, was previously released as an iTunes-only song, However, his mother Maya, who is credited as a co-writer on the song, shared the news that it would be included on the album on her blog Friday (July 30th).
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Simone Biles And Taylor Swift's Heartfelt Exchange Has Everyone In Tears

Champion gymnast Simone Biles and pop star Taylor Swift on Tuesday shared a sweet moment on Twitter. The exchange began with Biles’ praise of Swift’s narration of an NBC Olympics promo about her time at the Tokyo Games. “I’m crying,” the athlete wrote. “How special. I love you.”. Swift responded...
Musickiss951.com

Surprise! Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Collab On Taylor’s Version of ‘Red’

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are working together again as the “Folklore” singer prepares to re-release her “Red” album. The tracklist for the re-release included a newly recorded version of Ed Sheeran’s “Everything Has Changed.”. Taylor also shared on her Instagram that on one song called “Run” in the re-release,...
CelebritiesBBC

Simone Biles and Taylor Swift share the love

Taylor Swift and Simone Biles have been sharing their love and admiration for each other through messages on social media. Ahead of Simone's return to the Olympics yesterday, when Simone won a bronze medal in the women's balance beam final, Taylor appeared in a moving video tribute to the gymnastics star.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Are Taylor Swift And Lorde Still Friends?

Taylor Swift has had several A-list BFFs over the years — from Selena Gomez to Gigi Hadid to Blake Lively, Swift's "squad" has become pretty star-studded. Friends come and go, and Swift is definitely no stranger to that fact. While Swift has established plenty of friendships with fellow celebs over the years, not all of them could withstand the test of time.
Celebritiesjustjaredjr.com

Taylor Swift Cried Watching Simone Biles Perform at the Olympics

Taylor Swift and Simone Biles are sharing their love for each other!. The 31-year-old singer-songwriter narrated a video of the 24-year-old gymnast for NBC’s Tokyo Olympics coverage and she responded. “I’m crying 🥺🤍 how special. I love you @taylorswift13,” Simone wrote on Twitter, in response to the video. Taylor then...
Music101 WIXX

Is Taylor Swift influencing her boyfriend’s TV viewing habits?

Joe Alwyn has found himself binge-watching the U.S. version of The Office lately, and his girlfriend Taylor Swift may have played a tiny part in that. “Well, I’ve got a long way to go, but I’m currently watching the U.S. Office, which I’ve never seen before,” the 30-year-old British actor told Studio Canal UK during a recent interview.
Musicmymixfm.com

Taylor Swift teases fans by opening her “vault” to something mysterious

Taylor Swift knows just how to send her Swifties into a tizzy. She posted a teaser video Thursday of a vault opening to reveal a series of jumbled letters. A distorted song, possibly playing backwards, can be heard in the background. Taylor captioned the clip, “*presses post* *cackles maniacally*,” and...
CelebritiesNYLON

Taylor Swift Created A Heartfelt Video Tribute For Simone Biles

Taylor Swift created a touching tribute for Simone Biles, ahead of her final event at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The elite gymnast qualified for every competition but withdrew from a majority of them last week, taking a monumental step-back for both her mental health and physical safety. Biles explained that...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Man busted trying to get into Taylor Swift's NYC apartment

A Nebraska man who has apparently been pining for Taylor Swift for years was busted Friday trying to get into the singer’s TriBeCa apartment building, The Post has learned. Patrick Nissen, 28, of Lincoln, was arrested inside the vestibule of the Manhattan building after a security guard reported the man trespassing around 7:55 a.m., according to police sources.
CelebritiesElite Daily

15 Unforgettable Taylor Swift Lyrics That Taught You About Self-Worth

Taylor Swift packs a lot of life lessons in her lyrics. Since releasing her debut album in October 2006, she’s been penning personal tracks about breakups, make-ups, growing up, and navigating fame. Her albums are all fountains of wisdom, and if you’re anything like me, Tay’s lyrics have been relatable AF through good times and bad. The most important takeaway of all from Swift’s songs? How to be a confident queen. These Taylor Swift lyrics about self-worth are important life lessons.

Comments / 1

Community Policy