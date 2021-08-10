Cancel
Researchers Create 'Master Faces' to Bypass Facial Recognition

Vice
Vice
 5 days ago
Researchers have demonstrated a method to create "master faces," computer generated faces that act like master keys for facial recognition systems, and can impersonate several identities with what the researchers claim is a high probability of success. In their paper, researchers at the Blavatnik School of Computer Science and the...

Vice

Vice

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

