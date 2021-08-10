Cancel
Google restricts ad targeting of minors and will delist photos of kids at their request

By Jon Porter
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle will no longer allow ad targeting of children based on their age, gender, or interests as part of a new series of measures designed to protect kids under 18 using its services, the company announced today. Other changes include a new option for anyone under the age of 18 to ask for their images to be removed from Google’s image results, while YouTube uploads from children will also gradually default to the most private setting.

