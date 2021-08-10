Cancel
HP’s new Chromebase AiO has a screen that rotates from portrait to landscape

By Dan Seifert
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHP has just announced three new Chrome OS-focused products: a detachable tablet, a new all-in-one, and a Works With Chromebook-certified monitor. All of them are designed to capitalize on the explosive growth Chrome OS devices have seen over the past year and a half, as many students and families have had to adopt remote schooling. I’ve had a chance to try out a pre-production version of the new Chromebase AiO ahead of the announcement, read on for some first impressions.

