Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

GameMaker Studio 2 will now let you publish on desktop, mobile, and the web for $9.99 per month

By Ian Carlos Campbell
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGameMaker Studio 2, the game development software used to create indie darlings like Hyper Light Drifter and Undertale, is introducing new pricing options today that should make it even more affordable to develop independent games. GameMaker Studio’s developer YoYo Games is now offering an updated “unlimited” free version of the software for hobbyists, a new “Indie” price tier that bundles all non-console platform licenses together for $9.99 per month, and cheaper licenses for studios publishing games on consoles.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Web#Yoyo Games#Gamemaker#Indie Games#Undertale#Studio#Gamemaker Studio 2#Ios#Uwp#Ubuntu#Developer#Xbox#Playstation#Yoyo Games Old
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
The Verge

You can now buy DJI’s leaked $300 Mini SE drone

In June, we got wind that DJI was about to release its most affordable drone yet: the $299 DJI Mini SE. It appeared to be a revamped Mavic Mini for $100 less — or depending on how you think, $150 more affordable than the $449 DJI Mini 2, our current fav under the $500 mark. The only question was, would it have any real improvements over the aging Mavic Mini or just be an affordable rebrand?
RecipesCNET

This ruggedized Chromebook is 53% off today

Laptops running ChromeOS are extremely common in classrooms these days, due largely to the ease of management and cost of acquiring dozens of them at a time. But even at home, a Chromebook is super useful as a lightweight low cost computer. Some of the easiest Chromebooks to recommend are the ones which offer a ruggedized body so they can survive kids. The Acer Chromebook 512 not only has such a body, but it's also spill-proof. And today, you can get one for $130.
BusinessGamasutra

Spanish mobile studio Unusuall nets $3.6 million from Free Fire publisher Garena

Singaporean game company Garena has invested €3 million ($3.6 million) into Spanish mobile studio Unusuall. Garena is best known for publishing freemium battle royale shooter Free Fire, which recently topped 1 billion downloads on Google Play. Unusuall, meanwhile, was only established in 2020 by a group of former King employees,...
Video Gamesbusinesstomark.com

How to Publish a Mobile Game Online

Are you an ardent gamer? Maybe you grew up playing kid-friendly Nintendo games, or perhaps mobile games are your favorite pastime. If you’re an avid gamer, you’ve probably dreamed of producing your own game at some point. Thanks to the Internet, creating and publishing online games has never been easier....
Computersthurrott.com

Windows 365 is Now Available for $20 Per User Per Month and Up

Microsoft announced the immediate availability of Windows 365 for businesses of all sizes, and with prices starting at $20 per user per month. “Windows 365 takes the operating system to the Microsoft Cloud, securely streaming the full Windows experience—including all your apps, data, and settings—to your personal or corporate devices,” Microsoft’s Scott Manchester writes. “This approach creates a fully new personal computing category, specifically for the hybrid world: the Cloud PC.”
InternetUbergizmo

Twitter Now Lets You Sign In With Apple Or Google

In the past, the only way to sign up for a Twitter account was to create one directly with Twitter. This is versus other online services that use features like Sign in with Facebook or Google or Apple to make the signup process a lot faster and also easier, but Twitter has decided to change that.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Discord now lets you customize your user profile on its apps

The new option lives in Discord’s user settings menu under “user profile.” There, you can describe what you’re all about in 190 characters or less, including links and emojis. You can also select a custom profile color if the new default profile color that Discord assigned you isn’t vibing with your whole thing. If you don’t see the option yet, check back as the feature rolls out widely.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

How to transfer calls between desktop and mobile on Microsoft Teams

Microsoft added numerous features to Microsoft Teams in July and one of those is the ability to transfer calls between desktop and mobile. Teams make it easy to place and receive calls from several different endpoints, including desktop and mobile devices, but sometimes you need to move locations or devices to finish your call. The new endpoint transfer capability allows you to seamlessly move your calls between different devices, such as from your laptop to mobile phone, without any interruption in call service or quality.
Computerswinbuzzer.com

Microsoft’s Windows 365 Cloud PC is Now Available From $24 Per Month

Microsoft is releasing Windows 365 today, bringing its cloud PC concept to enterprises around the world. A cloud streaming service that brings the power of Windows 10 or Windows 11 to machines in hybrid and cloud, Windows 365 was announced earlier in the summer. With the full launch, Microsoft has revealed three pricing tiers, starting from $31 per month.
Computersknowtechie.com

You can now run Windows on iPad and Mac for as little as $20 a month

Windows 365, the cloud-based desktop solution from Microsoft, has now officially launched. First shown off at Microsoft Inspire 2021 last month, the service lets you bring Windows to pretty much any device you want, from Macs and iPads to Androids, all from $20 a month. Before you start wistfully thinking...
Video GamesThe Verge

Waze now lets you use Master Chief’s voice as your guide

Master Chief can now tell you when to turn left or continue straight, thanks to Microsoft and Google teaming up to add Halo Infinite-themed content inside Waze. The promotion will also let you get directions from Escharum, the leader of Halo Infinite’s antagonists, the Banished. There are also a few other settings that let you make your navigation experience more Halo-y, including the ability to have your vehicle show up as a Warthog or Ghost.
ComputersCult of Mac

Use any device like a full desktop computer with this Parallels Pro alternative, now less than $6 a month

Fed up with carrying a laptop everywhere with you as well as multiple other devices — or worse, being chained to your desk, just so you can use the capabilities of your desktop PC? In today’s world of remote and hybrid working, you should really be able to enjoy all the benefits of working from anywhere, which is why we were excited to discover Shells™ Personal Cloud Computer.
ElectronicsPhotofocus

Mobile Mondays: Moment Tele 58mm lens lets you zoom in on your world

I recently received a pack of Moment lenses to test out for review. What I was most excited for was the Moment Tele lens — a 58mm lens that I could attach to my iPhone 12. As someone who didn’t know how bad iPhone’s digital zoom was until a few years ago, I had hoped that the Moment Tele would help me zoom in on my world … without having to pinch in on my screen.
Computersxda-developers

You can now buy AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs with an integrated GPU

Earlier this year, AMD announced that it was launching Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors with integrated GPUs. These options were initially available only for OEMs, so the only way you could get them was buy a whole new PC. That’s changing today, though. Now, you can buy some Ryzen 5000 desktop processors with an integrated Radeon GPU. Not all models are available yet, though.
Cell PhonesTechRepublic

The best search engine for desktop and mobile devices? It's complicated

What search engine do you use? Is it really the best option for you? Jack Wallen takes on this issue and draws a conclusion you might not expect. You use a search engine every day. In fact, search engines have become so prevalent in our society, that people no longer say "search for it online," they say, "Google it." Of course, by "Google it," people mean to search for it using the Google search engine.
ComputersCult of Mac

Coinbase now lets you buy cryptocurrency with Apple Pay

Coinbase, the popular cryptocurrency exchange, now lets you buy assets using Apple Pay. The new payment method appears with you have a Mastercard or Visa debit card added to the Wallet app. What’s more, Coinbase is making it faster to cash out up to $100,000. With support for over 100...
Softwarexda-developers

JetBrains Compose for Desktop and Web is now in alpha

If you haven’t heard of Jetpack Compose, where have you been lately? Google created this declarative UI framework to replace the standard XML layout engine in Android. Compose lets developers create their layouts and accompanying logic all in Kotlin. JetBrains, the company behind Kotlin, also got in on the Compose action and is working on porting it to both desktop and the web.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

GameMaker Studio 2 introduces an Ubuntu Linux editor in Beta

Well this is certainly a surprise. YoYo Games have announced an early Beta for GameMaker Studio 2 version 2.3.4 that brings with it a new IDE for Ubuntu Linux. So you can make GMS games on Ubuntu now. YoYo are very clear that they're continuing to only support Ubuntu directly,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy