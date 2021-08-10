On the bigger picture

I’ve noticed lately that the posts and comments on this site have increasingly shifted away from the immediate action on the field. This, of course, is understandable: the Cardinals are 25-34 since May 30, a 68.6-win pace. (And that includes an 11-10 record since the All-Star break.) Even if you look at the season as a whole, this team is sitting on a -45 run differential. FanGraphs puts St. Louis’ playoff odds at 1.4%. I could rattle off more numbers, but I think you get the point I’m trying to make. For a variety of reasons (a barrage of rotation injuries, underperforming players throughout the lineup, etc.), the 2021 Cardinals have not been a good baseball team.