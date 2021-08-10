Jonathan India may be the best second baseman in baseball

Taking note of a player quietly breaking out this season with focus on so many other situations around baseball can be very valuable when preparing for 2022 drafts. With so many rookies struggling during the transition to the majors, when one goes through some struggles early on then emerges with better numbers, it needs to be acknowledged. This applies to Jonathan India of the Reds. He's emerging at a top-10 option at second base for next season but not many people seem to celebrate this.