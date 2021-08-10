Jonathan India may be the best second baseman in baseball
Coming into the season, much of the buzz surrounding the National League Rookie of the Year candidates centered on Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes along with some love for Atlanta Braves starter Ian Anderson and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson. Heck. Early on it looked like budding Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm’s to lose, but he has since faded. Regardless of where your rooting (or betting) interests are, there wasn’t a lot of that same attention being directed Jonathan India’s way.www.beyondtheboxscore.com
