In the Studio With Tony Toscani, the Artist Capturing the Melancholy of Now

A couple of years ago while participating in a group show at an art gallery in Dallas. I attended the opening reception and was visiting with some people, and I was bragging about the vibrant visual art scene developing and sustaining here in East Texas. More and more artists are staying and thriving in our area like never before. Our region offers more artists and opportunities now than it has in the last twenty years. The owner of the gallery suggested putting together an exhibition of a group of East Texas artists. Having had some curatorial experience from directing the gallery The Art Corridor at Tarrant County Community College Southeast campus in Arlington and as acting gallery director at Tyler Junior College for fourteen years, this exhibit seemed different, seemed special, felt personal, and it needed to impress and back up boastful comments. The greatest challenge was narrowing down the list. Jotting down names of qualified, talented artists here in our region there were quickly too many to choose from. This gallery has limited space and the list had to be culled down. This was difficult given the number of flourishing artists in East Texas. As the list began to shrink a thematic link started to naturally emerge. Artists with a strong dedication to their work, a perfectionist attitude, unique personalities, and an almost compulsive sense of execution.