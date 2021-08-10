Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

In the Studio With Tony Toscani, the Artist Capturing the Melancholy of Now

wmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe painting that started blowing up the artist Tony Toscani’s Instagram notifications a year and a half ago depicts an anonymous, morose-looking man with a comically small head. He clutches a cup of coffee and stares into what seems like an unending abyss. I’m not at all surprised when I stop by Toscani’s studio in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, once he says that, in his mind, the man is actually staring into a computer screen. Toscani has come to think of electronic devices—as well as books and cups of coffee—as ways to express a form of personal melancholy. I’m pretty sure I had been in the same position as the figure in his painting that morning—and far too many more than I’d care to count.

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Botero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Basel#Art Museum#Art World#Iphone#St Joseph S University#Mfa#The School Of Visual Arts#Sotheby#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
New Bern, NCnewbernnow.com

Celebrate ArtWalk with Community Artists Gallery and Studios

Join the Community Artists Gallery and Studios (CAGS) for ArtWalk on August 13th from 5 to 8 p.m. at 309 Middle St. in Downtown New Bern. “Fun in the Sun” will be featured at the ArtWalk on August 13th at Community Artists Gallery. The featured artists are Karen Schaaf and Chris Provard, watercolor artists and Gloria Hodgert, pottery. The Gallery has an “Emerging Artist Exhibition” by Kayla Freeland, a military spouse, located in our upstairs Studio Annex. We will have live music by “Brant Island Strings” and serve refreshments.
Cutchogue, NYnorthforker.com

Inside the Artists’ Studio: Rainer Gross, Cutchogue

This is part of a series of northforker magazine looks into the workspaces that help shape some of the artistic work being done here. The series was written and photographed for our ‘Creativity Issue,’ now on newsstands. To enter Rainer Gross’s studio in Cutchogue, you must walk past a compact...
Greenport, NYnorthforker.com

Inside the Artists’ Studio: Kelly Franké, Center Moriches

This is part of a series of northforker magazine looks into the workspaces that help shape some of the artistic work being done here. The series was written and photographed for our ‘Creativity Issue,’ now on newsstands. Kelly Franké’s highly technical drawings are a mix of landscapes, harbors, bridges and...
Paso Robles, CApasoroblesdailynews.com

Studios on the Park calling for artists for ‘Sweet and Sour’ show

– Studios on the Park invites artists from all mediums to join the upcoming Sweet & Sour exhibition at Studios on the Park. In this exhibition, artists are encouraged to make a play on the dichotomy or pick a side of Sweet & Sour. Whether you’re thinking about food, attitude, color or duality of contrasting elements, all ideas are welcome for this exhibit.
East Marion, NYnorthforker.com

Inside the Artists’ Studio: Louise Crandell, East Marion

This is part of a series of northforker magazine looks into the workspaces that help shape some of the artistic work being done here. The series was written and photographed for our ‘Creativity Issue,’ now on newsstands. If you’re going to paint from memories, it helps to have good ones.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

Trevon Latin Finds Joy in Melancholy

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». “Trinket” is an apt word to describe the sewn, painted, and collaged three-dimensional materiality of the works in Trevon Latin’s solo exhibition, Trinket Eater, at Perrotin. In “Untitled (Robert)” (2021), a man rides atop a mound of quilted fabrics, his body rendered in sequins — shades of brown for his skin and blue for his hair. In the background is a lush landscape of green hills made of stretched fabric and pink-sequined clouds. This and similar portraits have a regal air. The figures are centered and poised as if seen from below, their upturned heads and gazes projecting a sense of nobility accentuated by the bright golds, blues, and greens. These portraits are primarily framed in circular stretchers, recalling the tondo format common to religious paintings.
Visual Artibrattleboro.com

Artist In Search of Studio Space

I am a local artist in need of studio space to work in. My work tends to be rooted in painting and drawing but I consider myself a multimedia artist. Lately, I have been exploring video, audio, and fiber arts involving weaving; I also add sculptural elements to my work. My common theme is atmospheric space and manipulating one’s perception of a space with the goal of creating realms.
Dallas, TXeguidemagazine.com

Right Down the Line, Pine Curtain: Inside the Artist’s Studio

A couple of years ago while participating in a group show at an art gallery in Dallas. I attended the opening reception and was visiting with some people, and I was bragging about the vibrant visual art scene developing and sustaining here in East Texas. More and more artists are staying and thriving in our area like never before. Our region offers more artists and opportunities now than it has in the last twenty years. The owner of the gallery suggested putting together an exhibition of a group of East Texas artists. Having had some curatorial experience from directing the gallery The Art Corridor at Tarrant County Community College Southeast campus in Arlington and as acting gallery director at Tyler Junior College for fourteen years, this exhibit seemed different, seemed special, felt personal, and it needed to impress and back up boastful comments. The greatest challenge was narrowing down the list. Jotting down names of qualified, talented artists here in our region there were quickly too many to choose from. This gallery has limited space and the list had to be culled down. This was difficult given the number of flourishing artists in East Texas. As the list began to shrink a thematic link started to naturally emerge. Artists with a strong dedication to their work, a perfectionist attitude, unique personalities, and an almost compulsive sense of execution.
Huntsville, ALnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Local studio opens gallery featuring works from 13 area artists

Aug. 8—HUNTSVILLE — Lucky Bat Studio is helping artists share their passions with the community through the group show, "Anything Goes," featuring the current works of 13 artists from around the region, roughly a third of which call Huntsville home. "It's good for artists to see their work up outside...
Southampton, NYnorthforker.com

Inside the Artists’ Studios: Jeremy Dennis, Southampton

This is part of a series of northforker magazine looks into the workspaces that help shape some of the artistic work being done here. The series was written and photographed for our ‘Creativity Issue,’ now on newsstands. See the full series here. Dennis had big plans for 2020. Dennis, a...
East Alton, ILriverbender.com

Gravemann Studio, a Legacy Photography Studio Marks 45th Year In Business, Captures New Generations Of Seniors

EAST ALTON - In over 45 years of professional photography, Kevin Gravemann has seen generations of high school seniors in front of his camera lens. Gravemann has photographed youth who would become future civic leaders, health care practitioners, politicians, judges and engineers. The Gravemann name has been synonymous with Master Photography since its inception in 1955, when Ralph Gravemann started the studio.
Books & LiteratureAustin American-Statesman

By the Book: 'No Diving Allowed,' a melancholy reflection on life

Many lovers of literature contend that poetry is the highest form. Poetry is certainly the most economical, condensed genre of literature. The poet creates sounds and images from just words, and in a few lines evokes memories, emotions and insights. Writers of short fiction have a similar task. Where a...
Magnolia, TXHouston Chronicle

Artistic couple opens new art studio in Magnolia area

Artists Jesse and Kinsey Lane have molded their passion and talent into a new teaching studio on FM 1488. They launched Woodland Lane Ceramics & Art Studio in mid-July and Kinsey Lane said things have taken off with the business ever since. “If you’ve ever considered sinking your hands into...
Columbus, OHideastream.org

Inside The Home Studio Of Columbus Artist Aminah Robinson

Many visitors to Aminah Robinson’s small house said that you could barely move inside. Every room, every surface, was covered in artwork, books, and found objects. She slept on the living room couch. Robinson worked in a variety of media each day. She would start at four in the morning painting watercolor studies in the basement, then sewed cloth tapestries in the living room, and later illustrated her journals in her writing room, the size of a closet. Neighbors would bring her buttons, cloth, and other materials that she would weave into art for her community and the world.
Surf City, NJthesandpaper.net

Take the Magical LBI Artist Open Studio Tour

The LBI Artist Open Studio Tour, a self-guided tour of 20 fine artists and crafters working on Long Beach Island, is this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14 and 15. Artists open their studios from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and welcome visitors to see what they are creating and how it is done. Artworks will be for sale.
New York City, NYBoston Globe

‘To matter to the viewer’: ‘Dawoud Bey: An American Project,’ at the Whitney Museum of American Art

NEW YORK — There’s a winning practicality to the subtitle of “Dawoud Bey: An American Project.” The career retrospective runs through Oct. 3 at the Whitney Museum of American Art. Projects aren’t grandiose, like visions or legacies, even if Bey’s work can entail both. They’re focused, directed: something to get done. They’re about realities engaged with. They’re real, the way that the people in Bey’s photographs are, and that’s very real indeed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy