The Texas Rangers 2021 MLB Draft signing bonus chart is updated, with the news yesterday that the Rangers have signed additional picks. University of Oregon outfielder Aaron Zavala, the team’s second round pick, is the only top ten pick of the Rangers who is yet to sign. Given that he was in town and there were reports that a deal had been reached, my assumption is that there is some sort of medical concern that arose when the team did the physical. Today is the deadline for picks to sign, and I would be surprised if the Rangers didn’t sign Zavala.