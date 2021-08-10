Lightning Round: Coach Cooper is going to the Olympics
On Monday, Team Canada announced that Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper would lead the team in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing if, and it’s a very big if at this time, NHL players head to China. While it’s Cooper’s first time as the head coach of Team Canada at the Olympics, he does have a little experience leading the national team, having coached them to a silver medal in the 20117 IIHF World Championships. He was also the head coach of that team that was too beautiful for the sport - Team North America in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.www.rawcharge.com
