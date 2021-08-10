Lightning Round: Coach Cooper is going to the Olympics

Ross Colton and the Tampa Bay Lightning were unable to come to terms on a contract for the restricted free agent prior to the deadline for players to file for arbitration. Since they had not, Colton filed for arbitration and the hearing was set for August 16th. With the league’s collective bargaining agreement allowing the two sides to continue to negotiate up until the arbitration hearing date, it meant they could keep talking to each other and find a deal prior to heading into a locked room. And it appears that they have come to an agreement on a new two-year contract with a $1.125 million cap hit.