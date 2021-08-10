Tuesday Cannon Fodder: favorite

“Then I want the football to be expressive, entertaining. I cannot have a concept of football where everything is based on the opposition. We have to dictate the game, we have to be the ones taking the initiative, and we have to entertain the people coming to watch us.” Whatever Mikel Arteta’s conception of himself as a manager was in 2015, his ideas in 2021 do not add up. Arsenal dictate possession but do not create chances. They do not take initiative, and for Arsenal fans at least, they do not entertain. Such it was with Arsenal losing against Brentford 2-0. The Gunners dominated possession, 65%-35%, and had 22 shots to Brentford’s 8. But, Brentford had 3 shots on target to Arsenal’s 4, and created more big chances, and a higher xG. Despite having a third of possession, Brentford completed only 9 fewer passes in Arsenal’s penalty box to the Gunners in Brentford’s penalty box, 19 to 10.