Premier League

Tuesday Cannon Fodder: favorite

By Aaron Lerner
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think I’ve come up with a CF question that we’ve never had before, or at least I know that I haven’t asked it. I’m very proud of myself for this, by the way. What was your favorite Arsenal season that you were a fan?. I can’t say 2003-04, although...

Premier LeagueSkySports

Newcastle transfer news: Joe Willock finalising £25m move from Arsenal

Joe Willock has arrived at the Newcastle United training ground to complete his medical and finalise his transfer from Arsenal. The attacking midfielder could train with the squad on Friday and Newcastle are trying to complete the deal by noon and have him registered for their Premier League opener against West Ham, live on Sky Sports.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Five memorable opening day Premier League matches

The Premier League is set to return and so are fans in what promises to be a season to savour on and off the field. There are some mouth-watering clashes on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 campaign with champions Manchester City travelling to Tottenham, Manchester United hosting old foes Leeds and newly-promoted Brentford tackling Arsenal.
Premier LeagueBBC

Watford v Aston Villa

Promoted Watford could give debuts to summer signings Emmanuel Dennis, Imran Louza, Juraj Kucka and Danny Rose. Joao Pedro and Joshua King are injured, while Nathaniel Chalobah misses out because of illness. Villa forward Ollie Watkins is a doubt with a bruised knee, and Douglas Luiz won't be involved having...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Week 1 Premier League open thread

Happy Premier League Saturday, everyone! The season kicked off yesterday with Brentford’s amazing 2-0 win over Arsenal in their first top flight match in 74 years. Buzz buzz, y’all. That was fun. But the fun isn’t over! We have a full slate of matches today as every Premier League club...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Arsenal linked with a pair of LaLiga players

Arsenal set to step up in search for a goalkeeper and midfielder. The start of the new Premier League season is set to kickoff with Arsenal traveling away to take on newly promoted Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium. The Gunners travel with a still uncompleted squad as the club...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsenal fans react to duo’s performance in Brentford defeat

A selection of Arsenal fans reacted to the displays of Emile Smith Rowe and Kieran Tierney during the club’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League opener. The Gunners went into the derby on the back of disappointing news as both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were ruled out due to illness.
UEFASB Nation

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

The new Premier League season is already under way and under way in fairly spectacular fashion with Arsenal losing to newly promoted Brentford, 2-0. As fun as it is to laugh at Arsenal, that should also serve as a reminder that in this league, anything can happen. That’s true to some extent in all leagues and all sports, but the talent-margins in the Premier League are as small as ever, even if the top teams are able to drop nine figures on new players. (Not that Arsenal are a top team, but they did spent £50m already on Ben White so...)
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Leicester City sign Yannik Vestergaard from Southampton

After the preseason injury to Wesley Fofana (and to a lesser extent Wes Morgan’s retirement) Leicester City were looking very thin at Centreback. The recruitment team have moved very quickly, and today announced the arrival of Jannik Vestergaard on a 3 year deal. Kasper Schmeichel’s international teammate joins from Southampton, for a fee thought to be around £15m.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

More of the same from Mikel Arteta’s non-existent attacking play

“Then I want the football to be expressive, entertaining. I cannot have a concept of football where everything is based on the opposition. We have to dictate the game, we have to be the ones taking the initiative, and we have to entertain the people coming to watch us.” Whatever Mikel Arteta’s conception of himself as a manager was in 2015, his ideas in 2021 do not add up. Arsenal dictate possession but do not create chances. They do not take initiative, and for Arsenal fans at least, they do not entertain. Such it was with Arsenal losing against Brentford 2-0. The Gunners dominated possession, 65%-35%, and had 22 shots to Brentford’s 8. But, Brentford had 3 shots on target to Arsenal’s 4, and created more big chances, and a higher xG. Despite having a third of possession, Brentford completed only 9 fewer passes in Arsenal’s penalty box to the Gunners in Brentford’s penalty box, 19 to 10.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Lukaku ‘embodies’ Chelsea: Tuchel can’t wait to get started with ‘perfect addition’ to shape the future

In a few short hours, Chelsea will take on Crystal Palace to begin the new Premier League season, though we will do so without new arrival Romelu Lukaku, who’s quarantining thanks to some mystery protocol until Monday — a surprising development considering that this time last week we had been hoping he’d be available for Wednesday’s Super Cup match, even.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Arsenal at Brentford match thread: and they’re off!

We’ve made it. The Premier League is back. Arsenal open things up away to a potentially tricky, newly-promoted Brentford side. Historically, clubs that have just come up have struggled in their opener. But in front of a home crowd that hasn’t seen a top flight match in more than 70 years and hasn’t been in the ground since before COVID shut down the football world, anything can happen. Not to mention that it’s Arsenal — take that in whatever way it strikes you.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Chelsea confirm new shirt number for Mateo Kovacic, but not Romelu Lukaku

Mateo Kovacic is out of the temporary wayhouse that is the No.17 shirt and into some legendary digs in the No.8 shirt, as confirmed by Chelsea’s surprise announcement of squad number assignments today. Final Premier League squad registrations are not due for another three weeks, and the club had pointed out repeatedly that numbers worn in preseason matches or even the UEFA Super Cup were not to be taken as any indication of anything.

