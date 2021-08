Nearly a decade ago, Minecraft was released for the first time. It introduced a new generation of gamers to a world completely their own. Creativity abound, they were given near limitless freedom to craft and survive within a specific, light ruleset to abide by. This ended up being a trendsetter; besides becoming the most profitable game of all time, it inspired a very large variety of games to come. Among them was a recent hit for the masses: Valheim, something of a curious surge in the Survival Co-Op genre in recent years. With its immense success, it’s easy to ask: Are Survival Co-Op games the next big thing in the gaming world?