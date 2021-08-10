Nassau County Welcomes New Assistant County Attorney
Nassau County, Florida, August 9, 2021 – The County Attorney’s Office welcomed a new Assistant County Attorney today, Ms. Denise May. Ms. May is an accomplished, board-certified attorney with the experience needed to represent a County government. Her knowledge includes multiple areas of Florida law, including but not limited to, civil defense of government entities, land use, zoning, planning, public hearings, legislative ordinance drafting, contracts and procurement, interlocal agreements, and development agreements.fernandinaobserver.com
