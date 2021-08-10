Cancel
Nassau County, FL

Nassau County Welcomes New Assistant County Attorney

By Press Release
fernandinaobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNassau County, Florida, August 9, 2021 – The County Attorney’s Office welcomed a new Assistant County Attorney today, Ms. Denise May. Ms. May is an accomplished, board-certified attorney with the experience needed to represent a County government. Her knowledge includes multiple areas of Florida law, including but not limited to, civil defense of government entities, land use, zoning, planning, public hearings, legislative ordinance drafting, contracts and procurement, interlocal agreements, and development agreements.

fernandinaobserver.com

