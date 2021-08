Most fantasy football leagues feature head-to-head matchups every week. For better or worse, it's what we're all used to and how most of us prefer to play. Having consistently solid producers is the ultimate luxury in H2H leagues, yet most fantasy owners struggle to factor consistency into their rankings or draft-day decisions. As great as it is to have RBs who can spring for 150 yards and three TDs any given Sunday, it's equally as frustrating when your running back scores 20-plus points one week and five the next. No one wants to have one of the highest-scoring teams and miss the playoffs, but it seems to happen every year.