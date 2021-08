PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni won’t put a timetable on rookie WR DeVonta Smith’s return as he rehabs a knee sprain. “We’re not putting a timetable on any injuries, we just want him to attack his rehab and get ready as soon as he can,” Sirianni said. “We want him to have as many reps as he possibly can. This is a different game, NFL and college football are different games. We want him to get as many reps as he can and we’ll play that day-by-day, week-by-week.” Despite not practicing on Tuesday, Smith was still out on the...