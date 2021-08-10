Americans at home: Pax Americana - or Paxten Aaronson smashes a banger

The Gold Cup is done and it came home. Along the way Gregg Berhalter hopefully proved that he at the absolute least is a skilled enough manager to coach the national team. At this point he’s beaten Mexico with both a first choice and much less than first choice roster. There’s really no doubt that he’s qualified for the job and has the results to prove it. Of course, World Cup qualification is a new test and one that he will have to show he is up for in a little over a month.