Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

IPCC Authors: This is the most sobering report card yet on climate change and Earth’s future

By David Dupont
bgindependentmedia.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Pep Canadell, CSIRO; Joelle Gergis, Australian National University; Malte Meinshausen, The University of Melbourne; Mark Hemer, CSIRO, and Michael Grose, CSIRO. Earth has warmed 1.09℃ since pre-industrial times and many changes such as sea-level rise and glacier melt are now virtually irreversible, according to the most sobering report yet by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

bgindependentmedia.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipcc#Climate Science#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Csiro#Ipcc#The United Nations#African#Oceans#Marine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Scotland
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Scientists call for 'refreezing' of the Arctic

Scientists want to refreeze the Arctic. The arctic’s warming in the last 30 years could trigger disastrous changes to our weather systems. The Arctic has warmed at a rate that is three times faster than the global average. Scientists want to refreeze the Arctic as it is melting faster than...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Earth Is Rapidly Dying, as Its Vital Signs Are Now More in Danger

We’re going through an ongoing climate crisis, and it’s probably going to get worse. There’s a new report showing the state of the Earth, and let us tell you, this is no joke. The updates are horrifying, and we need to change something. Researchers stated: “We are nearing or have...
EnvironmentMic

14,000 scientists warn of "untold suffering" if we fail to act on climate change

There are some phrases that should stop you in your tracks. The warning of a future that holds "untold suffering" is one of them. That is exactly what scientists from around the world are cautioning will happen if we don't take the threat of climate change seriously. In a paper published Wednesday in the journal BioScience, more than 14,000 scientists from 153 countries signed their name to research that warns of an incoming climate emergency.
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Worsening Global Warming Will Kill 83 Million People by 2100, Warn Scientists

According to recent research that might affect how markets price carbon pollution, a population comparable to Germany - 83 million people - could be dead by 2100 due to rising temperatures induced by greenhouse-gas emissions. The Earth Institute at Columbia University has developed a new measure to assist businesses and...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheConversationAU

Rising seas and melting glaciers: these changes are now irreversible, but we have to act to slow them down

After three years of writing and two weeks of virtual negotiations to approve the final wording, the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) confirms that changes are happening in Earth’s climate across every continent and every ocean. My contribution was as one of 15 lead authors to a chapter about the oceans, the world’s icescapes and sea level change — and this is where we are now observing changes that have become irreversible over centuries, and even millennia. Read more: ...
SciencePosted by
Vice

Study of Earth's Deep Past Reveals Terrifying Global Warming Warning

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The urgent need to address the climate crisis was thrown into sharp relief yet again this week by a mountain of research that established an “unequivocal” link between human activity and warming global temperatures, according to a major new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Scienceecowatch.com

1972 Warning of Civilizational Collapse Was on Point, New Study Finds

In 1972, a group of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) scientists published an alarming prediction: If industrial society continued to grow unchecked, it would exhaust Earth's resources and lead to civilizational collapse by the middle of the 21st century. That study, called The Limits to Growth, sparked controversy and concern...
POTUSWashington Post

Welcome to ‘Trump world,’ the climate future scientists fear

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest free, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Imagine in the coming years a global politics shaped by resurgent nationalism. Governments prioritize their own...
Environmentecowatch.com

Climate Crisis Tipping Points Are Now Imminent, Scientists Warn

Thousands of scientists reiterated calls for immediate action over the climate crisis in an article published Wednesday in the journal BioScience. "The extreme climate events and patterns that we've witnessed over the last several years — not to mention the last several weeks — highlight the heightened urgency with which we must address the climate crisis," said Philip Duffy, co-author of the study and executive director of the Woodwell Climate Research Center in the US state of Massachusetts.
SciencePosted by
Space.com

Satellites reveal ocean currents are getting stronger, with potentially significant implications for climate change

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Adele Morrison, Research Fellow, Australian National University. Andrew Kiss, Research fellow, Australian National University. Andy Hogg, Professor, Australian National University. Josué Martínez Moreno, P.h.D. candidate, Australian National University. Matthew England,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy