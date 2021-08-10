Cancel
Congress & Courts

In Congress, 'Made in the USA' beef labeling is back on the menu

By TOM LUTEY Billings Gazette
Star-Tribune
 5 days ago

A renewed made-in-America beef labeling push is drawing support from Montana’s Republican congressmen. The latest version of the USA Beef Act was introduced last week. The bill, authored by U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds. R-South Dakota, requires that any beef sporting a “Product of the USA” label originate from a United States ranch. Currently, the labels are applied to beef processed at United States meatpacking plants, regardless of whether the cattle are from another country. The bill was first introduced in 2019.

