Anyone can achieve that dewy look. Elena Duque, esthetician, beauty and lifestyle expert, has some super easy tips that you can implement right away no matter what your skin type. One of them is finding a great moisturizer. She says once you find that great moisturizer, the key is how you apply it. Make sure you apply it to damp skin because when your skin is damp it absorbs product better and it also helps all the ingredients in that moisturizer absorb into your skin.