Dell Latitude 9420 review: pricey performance
Dell’s Latitude line is the answer to Lenovo’s ThinkPad business notebooks, some of the best laptops on the market. Latitudes aren’t much to look at, but they come packed with security features. There’s a proximity sensor that automatically locks and unlocks the screen. There’s a physical webcam shutter that moves on its own. There’s the Dell Optimizer program which (in theory) learns your behavior over time and tailors everything from audio quality to charging speed accordingly. Most significantly, the Latitude line supports Intel’s vPro, a hardware and firmware platform that includes a number of security features and makes it easier for IT departments to manage devices remotely.www.theverge.com
Comments / 0