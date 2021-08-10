Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computer Science

Back to School Gift Guide: Group Projects for Students

By Kelly
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearning is so much better when we’re doing it together (well, almost always better, unless your group likes to slack off, but we prefer to look on the brightside)! Anyway, to help kick off #BacktoSchool month here’s a quick look at some of our favorite Adafruit kits and guides for great group projects! Don’t forget to take a look at our projects/kits category in the Adafruit Store and our searchable Adafruit learning system full of online tutorials!

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arduino Ide#Back To School#The Adafruit Store#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Instagram#The Middle Electronics#Bjt#Forest Fire Beacons#Npi#Maxim#Adafruit Pcf8523#Stemma#Adafruitdaily Com#Mho S Resistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Python
Related
Electronicsadafruit.com

VIDEO: Adafruit Prototypes!

Behind every nifty Adafruit development board, there are dozens of “learning experiences” along the way. Here are a few works-in-progress compared to their finished counterparts. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Raspberry Carputer Infotainment System #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

This tutorial was designed to help you build an in-car infotainment system or carputer using a Raspberry Pi, and a few other components. The concept was something that I found when I got my first Raspberry Pi for a class, and was exploring some of the things that could be done with it. I kicked around the idea, and made a few steps towards it, but I never got serious about it until I took a Microcomputer Interfacing class at Utah State University that allowed me to do it as a project. This carputer allows you to have music, FM radio, GPS, and OBD-II information all at the touch of a finger. To start off here are the parts that I used to build this carputer.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

How old do you think Machu Picchu is?

Evidence has been found that it may be older than originally believed, but researchers think Machu Picchu might be even older than that. Until now, historians had to rely on the Spanish conquistadors to guess at the age of the Incan citadel, high in the Andes Mountains of Peru. Researchers now have evidence that human habitation began in Machu Picchu at least decades earlier.
Animalsadafruit.com

Cat´s harmony #3DThursday #3DPrinting

For the cat lovers, customize your colors. From inart on Thingiverse. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

SHOW and TELL 8/11/2021 #ShowandTell

The biggest and longest running worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! 8/11/2021 – video. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Visual Artadafruit.com

The Day to Day Futurism of Zachary Benson Friedberg #ArtTuesday

William Gibson famously said ‘The future is already here – it’s just not evenly distributed.” But that was then. This is now. And now is very much the future. It’s jut that the most atavistic elements of human behavior always mix with the most futuristic technologies. Artist Zachary Benson Friedberg feels that truth pretty deeply, which is why his most recent is artwork infused with futurism, but he called it Relatively Quotidian. Here’s more from JUXTAPOZ:
EducationPosted by
DFW Community News

Must Have Back-To-School Essentials Guide!

It’s hard to believe we are already thinking about our kids going back to school. Before you know it, we will start hearing the school bell ring so we want you to be prepared. To help you navigate through the back to school process we have put together this Must...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

REMINDER! The biggest worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! Wednesday August 11th, 2021 at 7:30pm ET @adafruit #showandtell PLEASE SHARE!

The biggest worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! 8/11/21 at 7:30pm ET @adafruit #showandtell PLEASE SHARE!. REMINDER! The biggest worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! 8/11/21 at 7:30pm ET @adafruit #showandtell PLEASE SHARE!. All are welcome, show your 3D printing project, Arduino project, CircuitPython project, Raspberry Pi project, work bench,...
Softwareadafruit.com

CircuitPython 7.0.0 Alpha 6 Released! @circuitpython

This is CircuitPython 7.0.0-alpha.6, an alpha release for CircuitPython 7.0.0. It is relatively stable, but contains a number of issues still to be addressed for 7.0.0. The Python API’s it presents may change. Notable additions to 7.0.0 since 6.3.0 include:. Support for the CircuitPython development workflow over BLE. Camera support...
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – nRF52840 USB Key with TinyUF2 Bootloader – Bluetooth Low Energy – MDBT50Q-RX

NEW PRODUCT – nRF52840 USB Key with TinyUF2 Bootloader – Bluetooth Low Energy – MDBT50Q-RX This USB dongle/key type thing is a little unusual – it isn’t a BLE adapter that you plug into a computer to add wireless capability. (If you do want something like that, our Bluetooth 4.0 USB Module will do the job nicely.) Instead, this is basically a minimal nRF52840 wireless microcontroller dev board on a stick. You can program it in Arduino or CircuitPython and it’s completely standalone. This could be useful for some situations where you want to have a standalone BLE device that communicates with a USB host but without dealing with the operating system’s BLE stack.
Designadafruit.com

Rocket Doge Remix #3DPrinting #3DThursday

Destiny3dprinting shared this project on Thingiverse!. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit! The DIY 3D printing community has passion and dedication for making solid objects from digital models. Recently, we have noticed electronics projects integrated with 3D printed enclosures, brackets, and sculptures, so each Thursday we celebrate and highlight these bold pioneers!
Computersadafruit.com

A free version of the Kid Pix paint program for the browser #education @vikrum5000

JSKIDPIX v1.0.2021 is a JS/HTML based “clean-room” reimplementation of Kid Pix 1.0 and released into the public domain. Just like the original Kid Pix, there’s no guide—have fun! Most of the tools support Shift (^) to enlarge. There are a handful of hidden tool features behind various modifier keys (⌘, ⌥, ⇧). The modifier keys can also be combined. Enjoy! 🙂
Electronicsadafruit.com

Make an IP Camera with the i.MX 8M Plus and GStreamer

I have designed this story to be more educational than simply providing the basic recipe to make an IP camera. If you are in a hurry to see the best GStreamer commands to use, just jump ahead to “IP Camera using Compressed Video over UDP”. Stop breadboarding and soldering –...
EducationFox17

Emily Richett's Back-to-School Shopping Guide

Going back to school after a long summer break can be tough, both for the kids and adults!. Emily Richett shows off a few items that'll make life a lot easier as families get ready for the back-to-school transition. Find a complete list of these items at emilyrichett.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy