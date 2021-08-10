Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Bauhaus Is Getting Into the NFT Game

By Jon Blistein
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoth rock greats Bauhaus have announced their first NFT collection, which was made in collaboration with cryptoartist Coldie. The collection arrives Tuesday, August 10th, via Nifty Gateway. The series comprises three unique 3D NFTs. The first is described as a “stereoscopic 3D anaglyph collage” of the artwork that accompanied the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bela Lugosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bauhaus#Crypto Art#Auction#Nifty Gateway#Nft Loop#Nft 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
Lifestyleudiscovermusic.com

Bauhaus Announces Series Of Limited Edition NFTs

Goth rock legends Bauhaus are hopping aboard the NFT train with their first collection, which was made in collaboration with cryptoartist Coldie. The collection arrives Tuesday, August 10, via Nifty Gateway. The series comprises three unique 3D NFTs. The first is described as a “stereoscopic 3D anaglyph collage” of the...
Moviesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

'Mr. Rugoff' documentary spotlights difficult genius behind cinema scene

Grade: A- In the documentary "Searching for Mr. Rugoff," director Ira Deutchman takes us on a journey back to the films, entertaining and enlightening, that have served as the cultural milestones of our lives. As it turns out, many of those movies were found, promoted and distributed in the 1960s and '70s by a brilliant, difficult New York mover and shaker named Donald Rugoff. Born into the movie business by virtue of his father, who built and owned New York City movie theaters in the early part of the 20th century, Rugoff followed in the family business, owning the Sutton, Beekman, Plaza and Paris theaters. Later, he added the famed Cinema 1 and 2 to his stable as well as others. As the head of the company Cinema 5, Rugoff also distributed the films of Truffaut, Godard, Nicolas Roeg, Costa-Gravas and Werner Herzog, introducing Americans to their work and befriending the artists. Rugoff released Ingmar Bergman's classic "Scenes from a Marriage." To promote the release of his smash hit "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," art film lover Rugoff went full Barnum & Bailey, if not Python, hiring fledgling film industry workers to dress up in chain mail and armor and hand out leaflets on New York City streets. Part art connoisseur, part showman, and all workaholic, Rugoff was also by the consensus of people who had worked for him, a "terrible person" of the sort who would be canceled in contemporary society.
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Nikki takes on Sally and some Phick love

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal surprising news and shocking allegations are the name of the game on the hit CBS daytime drama. It’s been a crazy few weeks in Genoa City with lots of blow-ups, scheming, and revelations. Y&R is focusing on a bit of fun as the summer starts to wind down while still heating up a few pivotal storylines.
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Done Torturing Older Boys, Focuses On Sextuplets

Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop is giving her older sons, Saylor, Wales, and Bridge, a break. She’s decided it’s time to torture the sextuplets instead. In a new Instagram post, Courtney shared two new snaps of the sextuplets and wrote, “I actually grabbed my ‘big’ camera for a change instead of always snapping pictures with my cell phone and took the Sextuplets out in the field for a photo shoot!! I let the Big Boys off the hook this time since I had already tortured them with back to school pictures!!”
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Zion I Rapper Steve ‘Zumbi’ Gaines Dead at 49

Steve “Zumbi” Gaines, rapper in the Bay Area hip-hop group Zion I, has died at the age of 49. Gaines’ family confirmed the rapper’s death to KQED Friday; while they did not provide cause of death, All Hip Hop reports that it was from complications related to Covid-19. “It is with utter disbelief and great sadness that the Gaines family shares the news of the passing of Steve ‘Zumbi’ Gaines on Friday, August 13, 2021. Gaines, 49 and the MC of the critically acclaimed hip-hop group Zion I, passed away at Alta Bates Hospital today in the early morning from unknown causes,”...
Video GamesTrendHunter.com

High-Fashion NFT Video Games

To celebrate the luxury French fashion house, Louis Vuitton launched a new NFT art video game. The game combines NFT art, heritage, and innovation to celebrate the brand's 200 years. The art-infused video game blends the excitement of escapism with education to create a unique entertainment experience. Appropriately named Louis...
Books & Literaturelargeheartedboy.com

Mona Awad's Playlist for Her Novel "All's Well"

In the Book Notes series, authors create and discuss a music playlist that relates in some way to their recently published book. Previous contributors include Jesmyn Ward, Lauren Groff, Bret Easton Ellis, Celeste Ng, T.C. Boyle, Dana Spiotta, Amy Bloom, Aimee Bender, Roxane Gay, and many others. Mona Awad's innovative...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Charlie Chaplin

New California Getaways Offer Staycation in Charlie Chaplin’s Old Haunts. Early A-listers vacationed a bit differently from today’s stars. In the 1920s, silent movie actor brothers Noah and Wallace Beery — with the help of investors including Charlie Chaplin…. Norman Lloyd, Star of ‘Saboteur’ and ‘St. Elsewhere,’ Dies at 106.
Moviescity-countyobserver.com

YESTERYEAR: Yesterday Was The Birthday Of Film Director Alfred Hitchcock

Yesterday Was The Birthday Of Director Alfred Hitchcock. Yesterday was the birthday of director Alfred Hitchcock, born in London (1899). His father was a greengrocer and a strict man. Once, when the five-year-old Alfred misbehaved, his father sent him to the police station and they locked him in a cell for a few minutes to teach him a lesson. Hitchcock was so terrified that he was afraid of the police for the rest of his life, and he rarely drove a car so that he could not be pulled over.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Five Great Movies That Had Awful TV Show Adaptations

There are those times when it feels as though a movie is good enough to continue after the credits have rolled by turning it into a TV show, which is what’s happened quite a few times over the last few decades. The problem with this is that a lot of the movies that have been given this treatment didn’t exactly make the jump in a successful or even popular manner. Some movies are better off being left as they are, either as the beginning of a big-screen franchise, or a standalone movie that people can enjoy for decades to come. There are a lot of movies that have been turned into TV shows over the years and only a fraction of them have ever done much more than annoy the fans since the honest truth is that movies are something special, while TV shows come and go so often that it’s hard to notice all of them before they’ve been canceled or left in the metaphorical dust, relegated to late-night TV that’s only watched by those with insomnia or who like to stay up late on a regular basis. Plus, taking an idea that was great in the theater and trying to make something of it on the small screen is, at times, like trying to condense a novel into a short story. It’s definitely possible, but it doesn’t always work out the way people want.
Thousand Oaks, CAmxdwn.com

Pat Hitchcock, ‘Strangers on a Train’ Actress and Daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, Dies at 93

British actress and writer Patricia Hitchcock passed away on Monday at her Thousand Oaks, California home, as her daughter Kate Fiala confirmed to media outlets like The Hollywood Reporter. As her last name suggests, Pat was the daughter of legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock (and his wife of 54 years Alma Hitchcock), and got to appear in some of his projects. Born in London in 1928, at barely ten years of age she had to move to the US with her family, as his father obtained a contract to shoot Rebecca.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Must-See Horror Movie ‘Censor’ Comes Home to DVD in September

One of this year’s best horror movies so far is Prano Bailey-Bond‘s Censor (now available on VOD), a haunting feature debut that takes you on a nightmarish descent through the lens of the “Video Nasty” panic of the 1980s. It’s one of the few movies this year that I’ve watched more than once, and Meagan recently selected it as her favorite horror film of June 2021.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Friday the 13th’ and More Spine-Chilling Horror Movies Worth Buying on Blu-ray

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Ready to celebrate Friday the 13th? From paranormal to slasher films, sci-fi, comedy, and romance, horror movies offer up a little something for all kinds of movie fans — but there are a few classics that any horror enthusiast should have in their collection. Below, find a selection of treasured horror flicks starting with “Friday the 13th,” and other horror films such as “Texas Chainsaw...
Movies247wallst.com

The 40 Greatest Movies of the 21st Century

40. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) > Cast: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen. 39. Once Upon a Time in Anatolia (2011) > Cast: Muhammet Uzuner, Yilmaz Erdogan, Taner Birsel. > RT Tomatometer: 92%. > IMDb rating: 7.9 out of 10. > Domestic gross box office:...
Celebritiescriterion.com

A Noir-Tinged Week

Karina Longworth, host of the outstanding podcast You Must Remember This, and filmmaker Vanessa Hope have teamed up with Vanity Fair and Cadence13 to create a new podcast series, Love Is a Crime. On December 13, 1951, Hollywood producer Walter Wanger shot and wounded Jennings Lang, an agent who represented Wanger’s wife, Joan Bennett, the star of Fritz Lang’s The Woman in the Window (1944) and Scarlet Street (1945).
MoviesComicBook

Friday the 13th: All 12 Jason Voorhees Horror Movies Ranked

Debuting in 1980, the original Friday the 13th cashed in on the slasher craze of the late '70s and birthed one of the most iconic villains in all of horror movie history, Jason Voorhees. More than 40 years later, Jason and his battered hockey masks rank him as one of the seminal figures of cinema, up alongside Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger, as well as the Universal Monsters like Dracula and the Wolf Man.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Minamata (2020)

Directed by Andrew Levitas. Starring Johnny Depp, Minami, Hiroyuki Sanada, Bill Nighy, Ryo Kase, Tadanobu Asano, Jun Kunimura, Akiko Iwase, and Katherine Jenkins. Veteran photojournalist W. Eugene Smith embarks on a life altering journey to Japan, to document the devastating effects of mercury poisoning in the Minamata coastal community…. Johnny...

Comments / 0

Community Policy