Deciding to get married is one of the biggest decisions you will make in your life. It also carries with it the potential for a seismic shift in your personal finances.Decisions you and your partner make regarding how the two of you will manage your money will have implications for years to come.While the thrill of the moment should be savoured, in amongst the proposal, the engagement, the wedding, and the honeymoon — should those traditional elements be a part of your nuptials — do not forget to have the “money talk”.The Independent asked a selection of personal finance experts...