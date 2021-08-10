Charen: We should stop procrastinating and vaccinate the world. Now.

Corporate America has ample evidence of covid-19's fury. New cases, hospitalizations and daily death tolls have surged as the delta variant barrels across workplaces and communities. The emergence of an even more contagious and lethal mutation of the virus is possible, too.Yet most business leaders have spent weeks pondering whether to require employees to get vaccinated - even though data and reality have already shown that vaccines are the only way to corral the pandemic in a humane and disciplined fashion. Millions of doses of unused vaccine in the U.S. are about to expire while the rest of the world goes wanting. People's livelihoods and well-being - as well as the health of the broader economy - are at stake.