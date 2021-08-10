Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Charen: We should stop procrastinating and vaccinate the world. Now.

Palm Beach Interactive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout six weeks ago, I wrote a piece urging that the United States take the lead in vaccinating the world. The case for doing so is even more compelling now. Yes, we've been scratching and clawing at one another domestically over vaccine hesitancy, vaccine disinformation, vaccine mandates, masks, schools and every other damn thing. It's a disgrace that right-wing infotainers have made basic public health the enemy. Masks and vaccines are weak, they sneer, while simultaneously declaring that any effort to mandate them is communism.

www.palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Protectionism#U S Economy#American#Pax Americana#The World Bank#Trumpian#Spanish#Mers#Democrats#Republicans#The Bulwark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
India
Related
Public HealthDaily Advance

We should mandate ourselves to get vaccinated, wear mask

I wrote in a previous letter that most Americans don’t like the word “mandate.” We don’t like to be told what to do by anyone outside of ourselves. That being so, then, for the sake of the world around us, we should freely mandate ourselves to do the right thing.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Vaccinate the world — now

About six weeks ago, I wrote a column urging the United States take the lead in vaccinating the world. The case for doing so is even more compelling now. Yes, we’ve been scratching and clawing at one another domestically over vaccine hesitancy, vaccine disinformation, vaccine mandates, masks, schools and every other damn thing. It’s a disgrace that right-wing infotainers have made basic public health the enemy. Masks and vaccines are weak, they sneer, while simultaneously declaring that any effort to mandate them is communism.
Public HealthVox

The US should vaccinate the world to protect itself from worse variants

The delta variant has changed the fight against Covid-19 in the United States. Before it became widespread, cases were on a pronounced downswing, especially in high-vaccination parts of the country. It was starting to look as though most vaccinated people might be able to forget all about Covid-19 and return to their lives.
Public Healthdavisvanguard.org

Commentary: We Should Follow NYC’s Lead and Require Vaccination Cards

The first shoe fell on Tuesday in New York City. And yes, it was quickly overshadowed by the governor’s harassment charges (and President Biden’s correct call to ask him to resign), but the more important news is that New York City will require proof of vaccination to enter all restaurants, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues.
Public HealthWashington Post

We shouldn’t be cruel about covid deaths. We should focus on getting everyone vaccinated.

The text, “I should have gotten the damn vaccine,” from a dying fiance and father, captures the delta moment in America. The courage of the man’s fiancee in sharing their story, hoping that other covid-19 vaccine holdouts would learn from it, is deeply admirable. The messages on social media blaming her family for its own tragedy are typical of depersonalized Internet viciousness.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The GOP strategy for retaking power is about to take an ugly new turn

It is a brutal reality about this political moment that Republicans can capture the House while dwelling almost exclusively in the safe confines of their alternate information environment. In this hermetically sealed-off place, Republicans can continue deifying former president Donald Trump even as evidence mounts of his naked plot to...
IndustryPalm Beach Interactive

Krugman: What COVID vaccine supply tells us about international trade

For many of us, Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics — a boutique think tank specializing in, duh, international economics — has become the go-to guy for current developments in trade policy. His work tracking the evolution of Donald Trump’s trade war was invaluable. Now he has...
Industryncadvertiser.com

All companies should require vaccines for workers now

Corporate America has ample evidence of covid-19's fury. New cases, hospitalizations and daily death tolls have surged as the delta variant barrels across workplaces and communities. The emergence of an even more contagious and lethal mutation of the virus is possible, too.Yet most business leaders have spent weeks pondering whether to require employees to get vaccinated - even though data and reality have already shown that vaccines are the only way to corral the pandemic in a humane and disciplined fashion. Millions of doses of unused vaccine in the U.S. are about to expire while the rest of the world goes wanting. People's livelihoods and well-being - as well as the health of the broader economy - are at stake.
Public HealthThe Eagle-Tribune

Letter: Vaccine opponents should stop hiding behind motto ‘live free or die’

Hurrah for Timothy O'Brien’s column, "Anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers are deadly, not principled," which finally speaks out about the politically motivated extremist behavior of the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers in our country. The headline says it all about their behavior. Aren't over 600,000 Americans dead from this virulent and highly contagious disease...
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Lindsey Graham ‘called pal Joe Biden after attacking his son Hunter to say he only lashed out to please Trump fans’

REPUBLICAN Senator Lindsey Graham reportedly tried to patch up his fractured relationship with President Joe Biden – despite having attacked Biden's son, Hunter, during the 2020 election season. According to The New York Times, Graham called Biden shortly after his election victory, hoping to repair his relationship with his former...

Comments / 1

Community Policy