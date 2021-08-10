Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

The world record for the most Big Macs eaten is now over 32,000. Yes! 32,000!!

By Otis Day
985theriver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Wisconsin man reclaimed his Guinness world record of most Big Macs eaten in a lifetime. He generally has 2 a day and keeps all the receipts to prove it.

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Macs#Guinness World Record#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
arcamax.com

Wisconsin man marks 32,340 Big Macs eaten since 1972

(UPI) A Wisconsin man who has held the Guinness World Record for lifetime Big Mac consumption since 1999 had his record updated with his latest total: 32,340. Donald Gorske, of Fond du Lac, said he averages two of the McDonald's signature sandwiches a day, and he's been making them a part of his routine since 1972.
12tomatoes.com

New York Restaurant Breaks World Record For Most Expensive French Fries

When we think of French fries we probably think of fast food items that are inexpensive and tasty. To most of us, the fries are the side dish rather than the main focus of the meal. But when July 13 rolled around – which also happened to be National French...
963kklz.com

New “Big Mac” Record Set!

A Wisconsin man broke his own Guinness World Record for lifetime Big Mac consumption and is now at 32,340 Big Mac sandwiches eaten. Get all the details from The Mike & Carla Morning Show including the guy talking about it! Check out the segment below…
Posted by
104.5 KDAT

Donald Gorske Officially Finished His 32,000 Big Mac

Our friend, Donald Gorske is known as "The King of Big Macs," and recently he made headlines for making sure he's going to keep his Guinness World Record. In 1999, he achieved a Guinness World Record for most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime, but he's now bested that record with a startling 32,340 Big Macs.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
97ZOK

Wisconsin Big Mac Eating Record Holder Keeps Chowing Down

If you're of a certain age, you probably have no trouble whatsoever singing out the McDonald's Big Mac jingle from the 1970s. I knew my wife Amy was the one for me when we were first dating and exchanging information about each other and she proudly told me that she won a free McDonald's t-shirt back in the 70s by walking into the North Main Street location here in Rockford and perfectly singing the Big Mac jingle:
twincitieslive.com

World Record for Most Words Spelled Backwards

As a child, Pam Onnen discovered that she could say words backwards as quickly as anyone else could say them forwards. Then she realized she could spell them backwards too. Today, this substitute teacher from Hastings is the Guinness World record holder for the most words spelled backwards in one minute.
quicksie983.com

Big Mac // Adam in the Afternoon

A woman in Russia is suing McDonald’s for TEMPTING HER so much that she ate a cheeseburger and broke her Lent fast. She’s accusing McDonald’s of violating the consumer protection law, and is seeking $14 in damages. Meanwhile, the Wisconsin man who’s eaten the most Big Macs is still at it. Recently, he had his Guinness World Record updated to show that he has eaten 32,340 Big Macs over the past 50 years, and he has the receipts to prove it.
mashed.com

The Big Mac That's Found Only In Alaska

You hear the name Big Mac worldwide and can only think of one place: McDonald's. The hearty sandwich includes two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame-seed bun, the McDonald's menu proudly states. In a written history of the Big Mac, Love Food reveals that the menu item was created in 1957 as a solution for steel-mill workers (the chain's key demographic at the time) who weren't satisfied with smaller burgers after a long day of manual labor. It was sold under names like the "Blue Ribbon Burger" and "The Aristocrat" until an advertising secretary came up with the sandwich's finite name.
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
Posted by
Only In Pennsylvania

Sample The State’s Best Burgers At The Hamburg-er Festival In Pennsylvania

Burger fans, start counting down the days until the most delicious festival of the year. If you love a good burger, you’ll feel as though you’ve gone to heaven at the Hamburg-er Festival in Pennsylvania, an epic one-day event that will tantalize your taste buds. Just make sure you bring a hearty appetite with you because your stomach’s guaranteed to start growling.
LifestyleFast Casual

Restaurant recovery a slow go in Q2 2021

Consumer spend at restaurants rose 32% in the April-May-June 2021 quarter, compared to the same quarter last year, and flat compared to the same quarter in 2019. That's according to The NPD Group, a research firm that analyzed restaurant industry data for the second quarter of 2021, a period during which state and local governments lifted pandemic restrictions, restaurants reopened, people got vaccinated, and consumers used restaurants more than they did throughout the pandemic.
DrinksHouston Chronicle

Berres Brothers Announces Four Limited-Edition Coffee Flavors Just in Time for Fall

Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters, a Wisconsin-based coffee roaster producing astonishingly smooth and consistent coffees that create a vacation from the ordinary, is thrilled to announce its four limited-edition flavors for coffee lovers to enjoy this fall. In addition to its seasonal flavored coffees including Sea Salt Toffee Crunch, Pumpkin Caramel, and Doe Eyes, the roasting company is also releasing Rack Attack, an unflavored coffee.
Posted by
UPI News

Wisconsin man marks 32,340 Big Macs eaten since 1972

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man who has held the Guinness World Record for lifetime Big Mac consumption since 1999 had his record updated with his latest total: 32,340. Donald Gorske, of Fond du Lac, said he averages two of the McDonald's signature sandwiches a day, and he's been making them a part of his routine since 1972.

Comments / 0

Community Policy