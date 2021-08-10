Camila Cabello Says 'We Should All Have Empathy' for Migrants After Visiting Shelter at U.S.-Mexico Border

(Undated) — The Homeland Security Secretary may not believe the situation at the Texas-Mexico border can continue. Fox News reports leaked audio features DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas telling Border Patrol agents he made sure Mexico knew “this is unsustainable” and the system isn’t built for it. Mayorkas also told Mexican officials “we’re going to lose” if borders are the “first line of defense.” The DHS head visited South Texas yesterday saying the Biden administration is doing what it can do to deal with the major surge of migrants. There was a 13-percent increase of captured migrants in July compared to June.