Camila Cabello Says 'We Should All Have Empathy' for Migrants After Visiting Shelter at U.S.-Mexico Border
Camila Cabello had a "transformational" visit to the U.S.-Mexico border recently. Alongside This Is About Humanity, Cabello visited families and children at the Caritas migrant shelter in Tijuana to learn more about what asylum seekers are facing as they travel to the U.S. for a better life and future. For Cabello, the visit was a reminder of her own immigrant journey and a reflection on how things would've panned out differently for her family had they immigrated in today's climate.people.com
