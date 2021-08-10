Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Camila Cabello Says 'We Should All Have Empathy' for Migrants After Visiting Shelter at U.S.-Mexico Border

By Tomás Mier
Posted by 
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamila Cabello had a "transformational" visit to the U.S.-Mexico border recently. Alongside This Is About Humanity, Cabello visited families and children at the Caritas migrant shelter in Tijuana to learn more about what asylum seekers are facing as they travel to the U.S. for a better life and future. For Cabello, the visit was a reminder of her own immigrant journey and a reflection on how things would've panned out differently for her family had they immigrated in today's climate.

people.com

Comments / 19

People

People

122K+
Followers
29K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#U S#Empathy#Caritas#Fifth Harmony#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Immigrationexpressnews.com

With Mexican border shelters full, migrants hole up in dangerous city

REYNOSA, Mexico — Biting a lip and keeping a protective hand on his young son’s shoulder, Erick Ordonez surveyed a teeming migrant camp crushed onto a small plaza in this violent and sun-baked border city. Women prepared food inside a tent to feed Ordonez and other migrants who were recently...
AmericasPosted by
The Hill

Slain president's wife returns to Haiti

Martine Moise, the wife of the slain Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse, returned to the country after being released from a Miami hospital, The Associated Press reported on Sunday. Arriving at the Port-au-Prince airport wearing a bulletproof vest over her dress and sporting a sling on her right arm, Martine Moise...
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘We Can’t Continue Like This’: Mayorkas Warns In Leaked Audio That US System ‘Isn’t Built’ To Handle Border Crisis

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned that the U.S. immigration system “isn’t built” to handle the border crisis, according to a leaked audio recording of a Thursday visit with border officials provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation. Border officials are taking care of migrant families and children...
WorldVoice of America

Amnesty: Hundreds of Women, Girls Raped in Ethiopia’s Tigray

A new report by human rights group Amnesty International says Ethiopian government forces and Eritrean forces have been systematically raping and abusing hundreds of women and girls in the conflict in the country's northern Tigray region. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
U.S. PoliticsKABC

Maybe Now Biden Will Acknowledge He Created A Crisis — Leaked Audio: DHS Head Told Mexico Border Situation “Cannot Continue”

(Undated) — The Homeland Security Secretary may not believe the situation at the Texas-Mexico border can continue. Fox News reports leaked audio features DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas telling Border Patrol agents he made sure Mexico knew “this is unsustainable” and the system isn’t built for it. Mayorkas also told Mexican officials “we’re going to lose” if borders are the “first line of defense.” The DHS head visited South Texas yesterday saying the Biden administration is doing what it can do to deal with the major surge of migrants. There was a 13-percent increase of captured migrants in July compared to June.
Public SafetySFGate

'We're Living in Hell': Inside Mexico's Most Terrified City

FRESNILLO, Mexico — The violence was already terrifying, she said, when grenades exploded outside her church in broad daylight some five years ago. Then children in town were kidnapped, disappearing without a trace. Then the bodies of the executed were dumped in city streets. And then came the day last...
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Stop pretending that crush of immigrants at Texas border isn’t driving COVID cases

If you’re getting tired of hearing the word “surge,” don’t read the latest news about Texas’ southern border. According to federal data, U.S. Border Patrol agents detained 834 unaccompanied migrant children at the U.S.–Mexico border Wednesday. That’s the highest single-day number since the Biden administration began reporting daily total apprehensions...
ImmigrationWOWK

Migrants find themselves stranded abroad by new US policy

EL CEIBO, Guatemala (AP) — Shortly after crossing the border in south Texas with her 5-year-old daughter, Karla Leiva of Honduras found herself on a chartered U.S. government flight, learning midair that she was headed to the provincial capital of Villahermosa in southern Mexico. Authorities there put her on a bus to Mexico’s southern border and on Thursday she sat on the patio of a migrant shelter in a remote Guatemalan border town.
Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border.

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border. Some migrants claim that authorities are flying them to southern Mexico, where they are then taken to the Guatemalan border regardless of their country of origin, amid a pandemic-related ban on asylum at the US southern border.
Americasmatadornetwork.com

Mexico is raffling off one of El Chapo’s safe houses for $12.50

Ever wanted to see what it was like to live in an expansive, real-world cartel mansion like the ones on Narcos? Well, here is your chance: The Mexican government is raffling off one of the houses of infamous drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. A raffle ticket and chance to...

Comments / 19

Community Policy