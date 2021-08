I got this Mi watch 4G from china to india. I verified that this watch supports the frequency bands of indian mobile networks. I converted my physical Airtel sim to Esim and linked it to the watch using Xiaomi Wear app. I can see the LTE network on my watch and internet , sms working well. But calls are not working. When i call to this number from mobile phone it says "out of coverage". When i call from watch to mobile, it doesn't say anything just disconnects after a minute. I tried changing network type to 2G but it shows LTE only. Tried changing to 3G but it's not finding 3G network but in phone i can register 3G network.