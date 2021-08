UCF coach Gus Malzahn counted former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden as one of his influences in his more than 30-plus year coaching career. “I was a young coach and I was trying to model myself after first of all a Christian coach and a guy that did things right that was well respected and Coach Bowden and [Nebraska] Coach [Tom] Osborne were the two guys that I said I would love to be like them someday,” said Malzahn.