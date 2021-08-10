Visiting the video room: Eric De La Rosa’s strong season for the Whitecaps is keeping things interesting

Last weekend, Chris and I went to check out Detroit Tigers RHP Reese Olson in his first start at West Michigan. Here is what we both saw. Chris and I have been going to Detroit Tigers minor league games all season long and be able to provide clips on Tigers Minor League Report. We both have taken notes and been able to chime in various information on social media but for the first time, we are now going to give a live look report, based on the Prospect Live and other sites format.