Visiting the video room: Eric De La Rosa’s strong season for the Whitecaps is keeping things interesting
Some minor league players just jump off a stats page. For the West Michigan Whitecaps, outfielder Eric De La Rosa has been one of those guys this year. Few, if any, Detroit Tigers prospect lists would’ve included De La Rosa before the season. Then again he was hitting well under .150 as a 22 year old in Short season ball in 2019. That poor performance left De La Rosa outside the conversation as the Tigers farm system entered the lockdown year, but he appears to have put the time to good use.www.blessyouboys.com
