About Last Season: Alex Nedeljkovic
Contract status: Traded to DET, signed two-year deal with $3 million AAV. Another reminder of what could have been for Hurricanes fans. Nedeljkovic’s 2020-21 season was an impressive story. He started the season by being waived on Jan. 12 and going unclaimed, seeming destined to sit in the press box on the taxi squad. Petr Mrazek went down with an injury on Jan. 30th and the Hurricanes were forced to have Nedeljkovic split starts with James Reimer.www.canescountry.com
Comments / 0