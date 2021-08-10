Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

4 totally normal reasons why your dog eats poop (and when to be concerned)

pawtracks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYep, we’re going there. It might be gross and kind of smelly, but canine poop-eating (aka coprophagia) is also more common than you think. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), roughly 16% of dogs have been caught in the act at least five times. Luckily, with a little know-how and a close watch on your fur baby, you can learn how to stop your dog from dining on this, well, interesting delicacy.

www.pawtracks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Poop#Dog Behavior#Dog Health#Dog Training#The American Kennel Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Petscountryliving.com

10 dog breeds most likely to suffer with separation anxiety

The 10 dog breeds most likely to exhibit signs of separation anxiety have been revealed, with Labrador Retrievers at the top of the list. While the world is opening up again, many dogs have built over-dependency during lockdown and could struggle to cope. Research conducted by Furbo found that some...
Animalswashingtonnewsday.com

Momma Cat Introduces Her Kitten to the Family Dog in Adorable Video

Momma Cat Introduces Her Kitten to the Family Dog in Adorable Video. Web fans have been thrilled by a video supposedly showing a mother cat introducing her kitten to the family dog. Over 1.5 million people have seen a YouTube video titled “Cat Mom Introducing Her 1 Week Old Kitten...
PetsDaily Californian

Why you should get a long-haired chihuahua

Chihuahuas are known for being tiny, feisty and protective. I grew up with a long-haired chihuahua — a chihuahua with long hair — named Bell for 11 years, which is basically half of my life. Although I had to say goodbye, I only have good memories from the little furball that loved to play and always snuggled on top of my gray Jansport backpack. If you’re considering adopting a pet, here’s why you should choose a long-haired chihuahua.
Animalsmicrosoftnewskids.com

20 Small Dog Breeds That Don't Bark

While some dogs' bark are worse than their bite, a noisy canine can still create an annoying disturbance. The American Kennel Club's (AKC) chief veterinary officer Dr. Jerry Klein explains some dog breeds are quieter by nature, while others are naturally a little louder. "Barking is a dog's way of...
Petspetguide.com

Top 10 Dog Breeds Commonly Found in Shelters

Looking to adopt a pooch? Check if your favorite dog breed can be easily found in shelters and rescues. One of the most common misconceptions about adopting a dog is that only mixed breed dogs and mutts end up in shelters. People who are set on a particular dog breed think that they have to go to a breeder if they want to get a furry companion, but they’re unaware that their dream pet might be waiting for them in their local shelter.
PetsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These Dogs Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PetsPosted by
DogTime

‘Perfectly Imperfect Pups’ Dog Rescue Puts Out Call To Fosters For ‘Pandemic Puppies’

Shelters and rescues are in desperate need of resources to care for the rush of returned dogs following the pandemic. Now, Perfectly Imperfect Pups (PIPs), a dog rescue organization based in North Carolina, is putting out a call to potential fosters since shelters across the country are now full. The post ‘Perfectly Imperfect Pups’ Dog Rescue Puts Out Call To Fosters For ‘Pandemic Puppies’ appeared first on DogTime.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Splooting: Why Dogs Love Laying Perfectly Flat

Sometimes called "froggie legs" or "silly stretching," splooting is always adorable. Dogs are known for being goofy and not caring when they look silly, and splooting is an adorable example of dogs just being dogs. Going "full sploot" is a kind of stretch that is so popular with dogs and...
PetsBored Panda

Here’s Why You Should let Your Dog Sleep In Your Bed

Have you ever wondered if sleeping with your dog is good for you? Well, there has been a lot of research done to say that it is. Sleeping with your dogs helps reduce stress and anxiety. It may even help you if you have trouble falling asleep or have insomnia.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

The 15 Most Intelligent Dog Breeds, According to a Psychologist

If you want an intelligent companion, consider one of these Einstein-esque breeds!. Dogs are about as smart as the average two-year-old, but there is a range of dog intelligence across different breeds. From learning new commands to just knowing what you are thinking, these intelligent dogs will win you over with their smarts.
PetsPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Why Does My Dog Do That? Dog Behaviors Explained

Dog lovers can't seem to get enough of their furry friends, and there's no doubt that each dog has its own unique personality, however, there are some behaviors that nearly all dogs exhibit. Here's a look at some of the doggy traits that make us melt from cuteness or leave us scratching our heads wondering "why does my dog do that?!"
Petsromper.com

So This Is Why Your Cat Loves To Sleep On Your Head

Cats spend most of their time doing exactly as they please, and this attitude extends to their sleeping choices as well. If you have a feline who hogs the pillow, it’s easy to wonder about this behavior. So why does your cat sleep on your head, anyway, and what does this choice of bed even mean? It’s simply another way your cat shows they enjoy your company, even when they’re fast asleep.
Petsmarthastewart.com

Why Does Your Dog Bark at Other Dogs?

Dogs, like people, vocalize what's going on inside their heads in response to their surroundings. Whether you and your dog encounter another dog at the park, in line at the pet store, or at the groomers' office, it's typical that one or both of the dogs will bark in greeting. So, have you ever wondered why your dog is barking or why your dog barks at other dogs? Experts say that it could mean any number of things.
PetsPosted by
98.3 The KEY

People Throwing Away Pandemic Pets – SHAME ON YOU

I keep hearing stories about how people who got dogs during the pandemic to keep them company at home, now don't want their fur babies because they have to return to work. This makes me so sad, and angry! How can you bring a precious pup into the house that gives you unconditional love, only to say I don't need you anymore? So here are a few things to consider before bringing a dog into your house if you've not been a pet owner all your life. One thing is the mess. Be prepared for cleaning little puppy pee spots. House training is not really that hard for most breeds, and they'll look forward to letting you know they need outside when they learn it. If you get a dog when there's a lot of snow on the ground and they are not house trained, you might want to buy some puppy pads and train them to pee on those. They work! Next, there's the yard mess to deal with. Once your dog is trained to poop in the grass, oh, believe me, they will poop in the grass! A lot. LOL Some people like to send their dogs to puppy school. That could be an expense you are not prepared for. Feeding your dog can be expensive as well. And then there's the issue of wanting to go to the beach for a couple of days, do you bring the dog or not? Do you have a doggie door and a fenced yard so the dog can stay home? All of these things need to be considered before jumping in and bringing home that little bundle of unconditional love and then deciding you don't want it. I wish I could take them all.
Pet Servicespawtracks.com

The best dog food under $80 good for golden retrievers

When it comes to finding the best dog food for golden retrievers, it can be confusing to know exactly what to look for. Luckily, starting with the needs of your dog and its breed can point you in the right direction. Golden retriever food needs to support a healthy weight as well as a healthy coat. And don’t forget to meet their everyday nutritional needs!
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Dutch Shepherd: Police Pooch or Friendly-Family Companion?

Meet the Dutch Shepherd dog breed, a great family and working dog!. The Dutch Shepherd dog breed is active, athletic, attentive, and clever. This Dutch Shepherd breed was created as an all-purpose farm dog to herd sheep in rural regions and now excels at police work. The breed shares many features with its wild forefathers. Its initial use was to maintain flocks of sheep in a certain place. Though modern farming has less need for canine helpers, the Dutchie can make an excellent farm dog, much like the Belgian Malinois or sheepdog.

Comments / 0

Community Policy