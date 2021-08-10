Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Random Ramsdom: Matthew Stafford hits 4 different receivers for deep passes

By Blane Dydasco
turfshowtimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has now completed deep passes to all four of his primary targets in training camp 11 on 11 periods. QB1 has connected downfield to DeSean Jackson, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, and after Monday’s highlight toss, now also Van Jefferson. During the 2019 and 2020...

www.turfshowtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr Van Jefferson#Rams News#Hof#Jaguars#Nfl Com#Giants#Detroit Lions#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rams Star Shares ‘Disgusting’ Play From Matthew Stafford At Practice

The buzz around Matthew Stafford’s arrival in Los Angeles this year is palpable. Fans and analysts have raved about the veteran quarterback’s expected impact on the Rams’ offense — and so too have the players within the organization. Earlier this week during a training camp press conference, LA wide receiver...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rams Linebacker Shares Honest Admission On Matthew Stafford

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is in his first training camp with the Los Angeles Rams after joining them via a trade earlier this offseason. But the impact he’s already having on the team appears to be huge. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd said that Stafford has...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Lions writer: ‘Vast difference’ between Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford

There has already been talk this week that new Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff isn’t exactly “throwing deep” in training camp so far. Goff has dusted that noise off by saying that he can only take what the defense gives him — and I’ll rush to his defense to say that “a few practices” does not make a full report — but it’s not a new song being sung.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Video: Random woman escalated brawl between Rams, Chargers fans

The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams played a meaningless exhibition game at their shared stadium on Saturday night, but some of their fans took it quite seriously. An ugly fight broke out in the stands at Sofi-Stadium after some fans, all of who appeared to be Rams supporters, got into a heated argument. Things turned physical when a drink came flying and hit one of the fans in the back while he was turned the other way. You can see the video below:
NFLCBS Sports

Rams' Matthew Stafford: No preseason action

Head coach Sean McVay recently indicated on Fox Sports Radio that Stafford will not play in the preseason. "There is zero chance you will ever see Matthew Stafford take a snap in the preseason for the Rams as long as I'm the coach. That will never happen." McVay won't be...
NFLESPN

Rams' Stafford stops passing after hitting thumb on helmet

IRVINE, Calif. --  Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford stopped passing after hitting the thumb of his throwing hand on the helmet of a defensive player near the end of Monday's practice. Coach Sean McVay is hopeful it is nothing serious. Stafford was looked at by trainers but did...
NFLCBS Sports

Rams' Matthew Stafford: Gets in some reps Tuesday

Stafford (thumb) took part in a number of drills at Tuesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Stafford kicked off the session with some light throws, proceeded to take snaps in the shotgun, moved on to handoffs with running backs and then connected with both Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp deep down the field. If Stafford hadn't emerged from Monday's practice with a swollen right thumb due to hitting his hand on a teammate's helmet, it appeared he was going through his usual routine. According to Rodrigue, Stafford had X-rays come back negative and was scheduled to have the day off Tuesday, but he felt well enough to go through a full workload and still felt good after practice. He appears to have avoided any serious concerns, though it's worth keeping an eye on his practice work until fully recovered.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Pod-TST: Observations on Matthew Stafford and the Rams defense in training camp

We are less than one week into 2021 training camp, but already there’s increased hype around the differences at quarterback this season as compared to the last few. This does not mean that anyone is “disparaging” the previous quarterback by making these observations, it’s simply pointing out the obvious. Everyone is allowed to voice their observations and noting that the new quarterback — the one who cost two first round picks to acquire — is changing the dynamic at training camp as compared to the previous quarterback, is not to be discouraged.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Will Eric Dickerson’s single season rushing record be topped in 2021?

Los Angeles Rams’ legend Eric Dickerson has held the record for rushing yards in a single season since 1984 when he rushed for 2,105 yards in 16 games. CBSsports.com recently put out a list of five rushers who are preparing to take a crack at the record in 2021. While it has been 37 years of attempts, including six more runners joining Dickerson and O.J. Simpson in the 2,000 yard club, the record stands.
NFLYardbarker

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Injury Update: How's His Thumb?

At the start of the offseason, the Los Angeles Rams sent a king's ransom to the Detroit Lions to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford, with the hope that he can take the Rams to the promise land. And through the first week of training camp practices, coaches and teammates have raved about Stafford and his superior skill set that he can bring to coach Sean McVay's complex offense.
NFLInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Only practice? Matthew Stafford showing Rams ‘special stuff’

IRVINE — Matthew Stafford must wait more than 200 days between joining the Rams in a late-January trade and getting an official chance to perform for the team in the mid-September season opener. To pass the time, he has been giving daily reminders of why the Rams got him. It...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Matthew Stafford suffers thumb injury during Monday practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered an injury to his surgically-repaired throwing hand during a training camp practice on Monday evening. The severity of the injury is not yet known, but Sean McVay offered a tick of optimism in his remarks after practice, saying that he does think Stafford will be “OK” per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.
NFLlafbnetwork.com

Backing Up Matthew Stafford (Knock On Wood)

If Matthew Stafford wasn’t already the most important player on the Rams this season then the Cam Akers injury cements it. Keeping Matthew Stafford upright and giving him the best scheme to succeed will determine whether or not the Rams win a title. The stakes are that high and this task got a lot tougher with one less running back and the added extra game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Matthew Stafford’s No-Look Practice Pass Going Viral

Patrick Mahomes has made a name for himself with a number of no-look passes during the regular season. But Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has apparently mastered that art too. During practice this weekend, Stafford took a pass from center and dropped back as the backfield cleared out. After...

Comments / 0

Community Policy