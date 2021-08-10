Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester City Update: Stones, Sterling And Laporte News

By Petec21
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been a fair few rumours at Manchester City in the last 24 hours. Following the unveiling of midfielder Jack Grealish, the blues have been rumoured to be pursuing striker Harry Kane from Spurs, a possible swap deal involving Aymeric Laporte and possible contract talks with Raheem Sterling. We start...

bitterandblue.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Harry Kane
Person
John Stones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#Juventus#Community Shields
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City chiefs insist Sterling not for sale

Manchester City are yet to pick up new contract talks with Raheem Sterling. The Sun says there is no panic from the club as the England star, one of the heroes of England's march to the Euro final, has two years left on his current deal. Sterling, already one of...
Premier League90min.com

Aymeric Laporte pushing for Man City departure & move back to Spain

Aymeric Laporte has made it clear to Manchester City that he wants to move to La Liga this summer, with Barcelona and Real Madrid registering their interest. Laporte, who switched allegiances from France to Spain ahead of Euro 2020, has told his representatives that he would like to leave Manchester having lost his place in the City team to Ruben Dias and John Stones. 90min understands that Spain is the only destination he is interested in leaving for.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Juventus rival Barcelona interest for Man City defender Laporte

Juventus are interested in Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte. The Spain international is again being linked with Barcelona this week after the conclusion of Euro 2020. But Tuttosport says Juve are also keen on Laporte. The Bianconeri see Laporte as a replacement for Merih Demiral, who is expected to be...
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Leicester City vs. Manchester City: FA Community Shield live stream, TV channel, watch online, news, time

The curtain raises on the English top flight season on Sunday as Leicester City and Manchester City face off at Wembley Stadium in the Community Shield. It may not matter all that much for the losers but for the winners of the matchup between the FA Cup holders and Premier League champions there can be no more pleasurable way to start the campaign than with silverware.
Premier Leaguenbcsportsedge.com

Manchester City Season Preview

After seeing Liverpool take the title the season before, perennial favorites Manchester City had plenty to prove in 2020/2021, and the results were rather stunning. By the time the season had reached its halfway point around the Festive Period, the Citizens were already pacing the league table and looking a good bet at a title shot. And yet, it was at this stage that Manchester City turned it up to "eleven", going through a remarkable run of nearly three months where they simply won every game - league play, domestic cup, Champions League...it did not matter. With twenty-one straight wins across all competitions, they set an England club record. Several more records were set simultaneously involving their away results, which included a 23-game unbeaten run. By the time the streak ended in March, the title was well-decided.
Soccerchatsports.com

Phil Foden 'set for another month sidelined with foot injury' in fresh blow to Man City playmaker... but Pep Guardiola prepares to bolster side with returns of Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker and John Stones today

Manchester City will have to learn to live without Phil Foden for a while longer with the playmaker reportedly set for another month out injured. Foden, 21, missed England's Euro 2020 final at Wembley against Italy due to a disruptive foot injury. It appears he is still getting to grips...

Comments / 0

Community Policy