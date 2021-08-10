YSL Beauty Launches Makeup-Skincare Hybrid Collection Dubbed "NU"
YSL Beauty has debuted a brand new range of makeup-skincare hybrid products. The “NU” collection consists of five items created with Gen Z for Gen Z. “‘NU,’ which translates to ‘naked’ in French, embodies perfectly the freedom and authenticity rooted in the Yves Saint Laurent values,” Laetitia Raoust, GM of YSL Beauty U.S., told HYPEBAE. “Our next-generation makeup-skincare hybrid collection invites everyone to be true to themselves, to embrace their imperfections and to bare it proudly. A simple, inclusive and unapologetic statement, aligned with our vision of beauty.”hypebae.com
