Power 200 Women: Day 2 (Video)

NEW MARLBOROUGH — Listening to her inner messages is a daily practice for Barbara Newman. Fifteen years ago, she was working in New York — driving to the city from the Berkshires — when she heard a soundbite on NPR from the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. When a 101-year-old cowgirl came on the air and said, ‘You really have to settle your own horse,’ Newman got goosebumps. She pulled the car over and wrote down what she knew in her gut was sage advice. After pondering the message — one rooted in resilience, independence, strength, and purpose — Newman’s thoughts turned to embodying what she calls “cowgirl spirit,” which she deemed necessary to truly blossom into the woman she wanted to become.