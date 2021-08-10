Cancel
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale condo with amazing views, luxury amenities on market for $2.3 million

By Rudy Rivas
AZFamily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 10th floor home in the towers of the Scottsdale Waterfront Residences is on the market for $2.3 million. The designer remodeled condo includes a luxury kitchen, office space, large master bedroom and a patio to enjoy the view of Camelback Mountain and Scottsdale. The community amenities include 24-hour security, concierge, valet service, roof-top pool and spa, wine cellar, fitness center and massage room. For more information about this property contact Johnathon De Young with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

