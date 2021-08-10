Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

How Egypt’s leading novelist captured the Tahrir Square moment — and his warning for us

By Stuart Miller
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j88Bg_0bNDpy4v00
Alaa Al Aswany’s latest novel, “The Republic of False Truths,” captures the idealism and the failures of the Tahrir Square protests. (Abdallah Hassan)

The Republic of False Truths

Translated by S.R. Fellowes

Knopf: 416 pages, $29

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores.

When Egypt erupted in revolution in 2011, Alaa Al Aswany was among the hundreds of thousands protesting every day in Cairo’s Tahrir Square until President Hosni Mubarak was finally forced from office. Al Aswany stood out among the throngs, and not just because at 53 he was decades older than most.

He was a successful dentist, but he was also an outspoken leader of the pro-democracy movement, writing political columns, holding salons and starting the group Kefaya (“Enough”). Oh, and in his spare time he was among Egypt’s most successful novelists. He had followed up “The Yacoubian Building,” his 2002 bestseller, with “Chicago” in 2007.

The success of the revolution was short-lived: The hard-line Muslim Brotherhood won power in an election only to have it seized by the military, which implemented a new dictatorship under Abdel Fattah Sisi. Al Aswany’s columns and public seminars were soon quashed and he was forced to leave the country for his safety.

“I was probably too hopeful,” Al Aswany says on a video call from his home in Brooklyn while discussing his novel “The Republic of False Truths.” “I made a big mistake. I thought the revolution was representing all Egyptians, but we were the minority and, at some point, people turned against us. This novel is a way to understand what happened.”

“The Republic of False Truths” was published in Lebanon in 2018 — banned in Egypt but widely read as samizdat. Though it is being released here in English only this week, the book was written partly in the U.S. while Al Aswany taught writing at Bard College in New York.

“I wrote easily there because I felt secure,” he says.

The novel is filled with drama both historical and intimate, shifting perspectives among a wide array of characters in the lead-up to the protests and their immediate aftermath. Some are archetypal: an outwardly pious general who oversees torture and murder; a sheikh who twists religious law to justify both government corruption and his procurement of young virgins; passionate young revolutionaries (including the general’s daughter) putting their lives on the line.

But there are also characters as full of surprises as the middle-aged dentist-revolutionary who created them. Nouran is a rising star in TV news who becomes a full-on state propagandist while accumulating wealth and power. Ashraf Wissa is a wealthy stoner constantly at odds with his wife, which prompts him to seduce their beautiful young housekeeper — only to fall in love with her and, newly awakened, to discover a passion for the unfolding revolution.

The book is funny and even sweet in parts, but increasingly violent and grim as women are abused by soldiers, the body count grows — even major characters are not spared — and hopes for a democratic future start to fade in the face of the power-hungry Islamists and an implacable military.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SqWRQ_0bNDpy4v00
(Knopf)

The gap between the events and the book’s publication is deliberate. Al Aswany waited four years to begin writing so that he could see events more clearly and allow them to spark his imagination. Although “Republic” covers only a handful of days surrounding the protests, it is informed by all that came after.

“I thought if I present what happened in 2011 then people could better understand what has happened since then,” he says.

Al Aswany says he is deeply saddened by Egypt’s last decade, though at peace with himself and his convictions. He wants the novel’s readers here and in the Middle East to understand why the revolutionaries failed. “You have thousands of Egyptians in jail now because they were defending the rights of the people,” he says, “but those people either don’t care or attack the revolutionary youth and say they were traitors.”

Totalitarian regimes gradually twist the souls of even ordinary citizens, he explains. “You learn how to survive by being a hypocrite. When your kid comes to you and says, ‘For homework I will write about the great achievements of our president,’ if you say, ‘No, this president has no achievements, and you should write what I’ve told you,’ he will get in trouble and you will too. But if you tell him to write what he learned in class then you will be a hypocrite. That’s how it begins.”

The novel captures the dizzying rush of hope the protesters felt but also exposes the cynical machinations of the military in shaping public opinion. Older people were overwhelmed by the youthful revolution’s stridency and chaos, Al Aswany says, and were primed to believe propaganda that claimed the election held no promise of true democracy.

“An old man told me, ‘When I grew up the elections were rigged; when I fell in love and got married the elections were rigged; we had kids and the elections were rigged. Give me one single reason why I should join you now, why I should be angry that the elections are rigged.’” In fact, Al Aswany argues, this posture of resignation became a self-fulfilling prophecy.

What the author sees now, however, is hardly a return to the status quo. He describes Mubarak as a tiger who brimmed with confidence and thus didn’t always need to lash out. Sisi, by contrast, is a “wounded tiger,” living in terror of suffering his predecessor’s fate. (In 2019, he stifled a protest by jailing more than 4,000 people in a month, the largest number in years.)

“He has said many times that what happened in 2011 will never happen again, but it sounds as if he was talking to himself,” Al Aswany says. “A wounded tiger is very dangerous. His fear makes him cruel.”

Though the author is not counting on a large-scale revolution anytime soon, he allows himself to hope Sisi’s iron rule is unsustainable. He tells the story of the Mexican dictator Porfirio Díaz, who ruled for 30 years with a philosophy of offering citizens bread and a stick. “He said, ‘The bread is for everybody but anyone who asks for more than what we offer will get the stick,’” Al Aswany says. “The problem in Egypt is that you just see two sticks with no bread. I’m not quite sure this formula will last.”

The timing of the novel’s U.S. publication could not be better, he says: America after Trump, and after Jan. 6, increasingly resembles a republic of false truths.

“This book could be useful here because people must understand that you need to defend the idea of democracy,” Al Aswany says. “People don’t realize how demagogues and fascists can say things that appeal to normal people even if the ideas are very dangerous. If you trust a demagogue or a fascist, even if he’s elected, he could ruin the democracy.”

As Al Aswany well knows, once an autocrat has power, he will destroy the truth, and his country, to maintain it.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
42K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alaa Al Aswany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tahrir Square#Muslim Brotherhood#S R Fellowes Knopf#Bookshop Org#Egyptians#Bard College#Nouran#Islamists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
Egypt
Related
WorldAgriculture Online

TIMELINE-The evolution of Egypt's food subsidy programme

Aug 3 (Reuters) - President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday it was time to increase the price of Egypt's subsidised bread for the first time in decades. Here is a timeline showing how Egypt's food subsidy programme has evolved. * 1910s - Egypt has long taken steps to keep...
Middle EastNew Haven Register

Egypt officials say militant attack kills 7 troops in Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — A roadside bomb exploded late Thursday in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, killing seven members of Egypt's security forces, security and medical officials said. The dead included an officer, and six others were wounded. The troops were riding an armored vehicle when the...
Baltimore, MDumaryland.edu

Social Work’s Fulbright Scholar Heading to Egypt

From an early age, Sarah Dababnah, PhD, MPH, MSW, an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Social Work (UMSSW), noticed people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are often treated differently than others. She had no idea she would later go on to earn a prestigious Fulbright U.S. Scholar award and travel to Egypt to study such disparities.
Worldpersecution.org

Division Following Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Condemnation Of Hezbollah Attacks

Al-Rai’s comments brought threats on his life by Hezbollah’s staunch supporters, even including public effigies with the Patriarch with a noose around his neck. Al-Rai was accused of surrendering and supporting Zionism as well. In response to the threats, Lebanese President Michel Auon publicly condemned the violence targeted towards Al-Rai....
MLBPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: Israel-Hezbollah war ends in truce

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1784, Grigory Shelikhov, a Russian fur trader, founded the first permanent Russian settlement in Alaska on Kodiak Island. In 1900, about 2,000 U.S. Marines joined with European forces to capture Beijing, ending the Boxer Rebellion against the Western presence in China.
WorldWashington Post

Outcry in Pakistan over beheading of former ambassador’s daughter

The name Noor Mukadam has ricocheted through Pakistani news and social media since the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat was found beheaded at home in an upscale part of Islamabad, renewing attention on the country’s paltry record of addressing violence against women. Police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Air Taliban: Fighters seize $6million US Blackhawk helicopters alongside tons of American equipment - while taking to the skies in captured Russian choppers as advance approaches outskirts of Kabul

Taliban fighters today seized $6million US Blackhawk helicopters alongside tons of American equipment as they took to the skies in captured Russian choppers amid their advance through Afghanistan. A series of videos being shared on social media show insurgents flying the Kremlin-made mi-17 aircraft around the city of Kandahar, with...
EnvironmentRebel Yell

“Absolutely unprecedented” natural disasters | Vladimir Putin is worried

(Moscow) President Vladimir Putin on Saturday expressed concern about natural disasters of “absolutely unprecedented” proportions in Russia, faced with devastating forest fires in Siberia and floods in the south. Ola CICHOWLAS Agence France-Presse. Urged by regional officials via video conference, the Russian President urged the government to do everything possible...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

What does the Taliban want in Afghanistan?

The Taliban have now entered Kabul, after days of a series of stunning territorial advances across the country. The resurgence of the Islamist military organisation comes nearly 20 years after the US invasion of Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks forced the Taliban out of power.The US is now withdrawing US diplomats by helicopter, but the Taliban said on Sunday morning they are in talks with the Afghan government over a “peaceful surrender” of the capital. How did the Taliban emerge?The Taliban, which means “students” in the Pashto language, emerged in the early 1990s following the withdrawal of Soviet troops...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Bodies of six men found hanging from a bridge in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The bodies of six men were found hanging off a bridge in the city of Zacatecas in north-central Mexico on Thursday, an official said, in a region where some of the country's biggest drug cartels are fighting over lucrative trafficking routes. The half-naked bodies...
Worldtechstartups.com

Israel, the most vaccinated country in the world, faces a surge in covid with number of hospitalized covid patients predicted to double every 10 days

In April, IB Times wrote a piece titled, “Israel Is The Most Vaccinated Country, But The B.1.617 Is Threatening It Now.” At the time, Israel was one of the few countries that reported 41 new cases of the B.1.617, also known as the “Delta” variant which originated from India. Of the 41 cases reported, four people were vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy