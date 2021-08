(Los Angeles, CA) — Southern California’s gas prices continue to go up little-by-little. The Auto Club says Los Angeles County drivers are currently paying an average of $4.38 for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline. That’s 2 cents more than last week’s average and 7 cents higher than last month’s price at the pump. It’s also an increase of a $1.20 over last year’s average in L.A. County. AAA says Orange County drivers are paying $4.35 for a gallon of self-serve regular. That’s 2 1/2 cents more than last week’s price and 8 cents higher than last month’s average in OC.