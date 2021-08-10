Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

A Day-Tripper’s Guide to Wineries Just Outside Philly

By Noelle Allen
Eater
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something to be said about drinking wine in the place where it grows. And given the quality of wines that Pennsylvania and New Jersey are producing, drinking locally means drinking well. From more casual, family-friendly environments to intimate one-on-one tastings with the winemakers themselves, local wineries not far afield from Philadelphia have a lot to offer. They’re all a little over an hour drive outside the city — and totally worth the trip.

philly.eater.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wine#White Wine#History Of Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Matriarch#Maze#European#French American#Icon Reserve#Vineyards#Nj Sharrott Winery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Los Angeles, CAEater

21 Road Trip-Worthy Barbecue Destinations Outside of Los Angeles

One of the best things about Los Angeles’s barbecue scene is that it knows no bounds — stylistically, geographically, or otherwise. Because of the region’s deep history with slow-cooking meat using smoke — and LA proper’s reluctance to allow offset smokers at restaurants — some of the best places to score some ‘cue are actually well outside the county bounds. That makes places like Cold Spring Tavern, known for its more than century-old tri-tip cooking traditions, perfect for a day trip, while out in Bakersfield some of the biggest players are turning the idea of authenticity happily on its head. From Native American-influenced smoked meats in Tehachapi to the burnt ends and pork belly over cheese fries found in Orange County, here’s where to road trip for all kinds of barbecue outside of Los Angeles; if you want a little closer to home, there are separate lists for in-and-just-around LA barbecue restaurants, as well as Los Angeles-area underground stands and pop-ups.
RestaurantsEater

What Happens When the Anti-Vax Online Mob Finds Your Restaurant

Before Richard Gusler announced that his Raleigh, North Carolina, sports bar, the Players Retreat, would be requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining, he asked Yelp and Tripadvisor how he could prepare for an onslaught of one-star reviews. “They were pretty well aware of what was going to happen and had set up teams that were monitoring things like that,” Gusler says. The negative reviews came quickly, as did calls and emails accusing the restaurateur of discriminating against unvaccinated people — even though people who haven’t been vaccinated are still allowed to eat on the restaurant’s patio.
Food & Drinksthemanual.com

The 11 Best Breweries in America To Visit Right Now

The best breweries in America are destinations in their own right, chock-full of expertly crafted brews and unmatched experiences. With so many options from coast to coast, you can build an entire vacation around your favorite adult beverage. What makes a brewery worth planning a trip around? For starters, a...
Salem, OREater

17 Destination Restaurants, Food Carts, and Bars in Salem, Oregon

There was a time when Salem’s downtown dining scene was pretty stifled, catering almost entirely to the needs of state workers on hurried lunch breaks, a ghost town once dusk began to fall. In recent years, however, that’s changed, in the city center and extending out into Salem’s farthest corners: Wander through downtown Salem and nearly every block is full of dining options. Breweries that once outsourced food service now offer menus of their own designed to accompany their beers. A robust food truck scene incubates new businesses. And Salem overall — and specifically the thoroughfares of Portland Road and Lancaster Drive Northeast — is an absolute destination for Mexican cuisine. Haven’t been to Salem in a minute? Here’s where to eat when you go.
Brooklyn, NYEater

Owners of Popular Manhattan Italian Trattorias Expand Into Brooklyn

There was something oddly familiar about Macosa Trattoria when I wandered in with a couple of friends on a recent evening. We headed straight for the backyard, which was rustic, with a slatted wooden fence rising on three sides, the tables slightly rickety and pleasantly scattered. Lights in surrounding apartment windows twinkled on as the evening progressed, and the air filled with the sound of chirping crickets. Offered in the classic Italian three-course progression (antipasti, primi, and secondi), the menu was as sparse as the decor, running to only 14 dishes with a wine list scrawled on a brown paper sack. Where had I seen that before?
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

Mountain Valley Winery In Tennessee Is Picture Perfect For A Day Trip

Tennessee may not be the very first state you think when it comes to indulging in a weekend trip complete with wine, but Mountain Valley Winery, conveniently located in Pigeon Forge, is a must-visit for folks looking to enjoy a tour and tasting. You’ll find that it’s the kind of place that welcomes both wine […] The post Mountain Valley Winery In Tennessee Is Picture Perfect For A Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
Los Angeles, CAEater

Witness the Renaissance of LA’s Black Barbecue Scene

“My roots are Southern,” says Lonnie Edwards, the soft-spoken owner of RibTown BBQ, a busy parking lot setup in LA’s Jefferson Park neighborhood. Flanked by an intimidating-looking smoker wafting the scents of smoldering wood, beef ribs, and shimmering sausage links, the native Angeleno seems larger than life. Between the plumes of smoke, the bustling streets around his setup, and the numerous meats and sauces requiring attentive preparation, one would presume Edwards to be working with a sense of urgency and intensity. But when he breaks into his usual wide grin, it’s clear that Edwards has no use for a frantic or serious demeanor — not in his life, and certainly not in his barbecue: “Low and slow. Everything’s straightforward, nothing’s overly complex,” he says.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

With Wildflower Meadows And Mountain Views, Pippin Hill Might Just Be The Most Beautiful Winery In Virginia

Virginia offers an abundance of vineyards and wineries, and it’s no wonder that it’s been put on the map as a top-rated wine destination. If you’ve never experienced a Virginia winery, you’re truly missing out. One that belongs at the top of your itinerary is Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards. Complete with lush meadows and beautiful wildflowers in the summer season, this vineyard is impressive on every level. In fact, it might just be the most beautiful vineyard in Virginia.
RestaurantsEater

Point Loma Scoop Shop Collects the Country’s Best Ice Creams

A new breed of ice cream parlor has opened in Point Loma where customers can taste through a curated collection from some of the top ice cream makers in the United States. Co-owner and operator Alex Bock, who currently works as an aerospace engineer, first got the idea when he was traveling the country doing demos for his jetpack company; at every stop, he would make a point to visit the city’s best breweries and ice cream shops.
Chicago, ILEater

A Thoughtful Bar Pop-Up Gives Logan Square a Dedicated Space for Agave

Dos Urban Cantina will soon welcome a new monthly pop-up devoted to the wonders of agave. The Vagabond is helmed by Roger Landes, a 13-year veteran of Chicago’s bar scene with stints at the Loyalist, Rick Bayless’s El Sótano, and Mi Tocaya Antojería. He’ll debut the pop-up on August 30 with guest bartender Meghan Konecny, formerly of Scofflaw and Royal Grocer & Co.
RestaurantsEater

Eat a Cuban Sandwich at a Chez Henri Reunion

Welcome back to AM Intel, a round-up of mini news bites to kick off the day. Have you been missing Chez Henri and its Cuban sandwiches? The French-meets-Cuban Cambridge restaurant closed back in 2013, although perhaps you’ve seen owner Paul O’Connell popping up around town now and then to serve those sandwiches again. On August 12 (sold out) and 19 (tickets still available), O’Connell will reunite with opening bartender Joe McGuirk for sandwiches, rum cocktails, and jazz at Somerville event space Warehouse XI in Union Square; it’s a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the restaurant’s opening. Brooklyn-based saxophonist Noah Preminger will perform. Attendees must purchase a ticket ahead of time; $60 includes a Cuban sandwich (pork or vegetarian) and two drinks, with additional items available for purchase at the event.
San Francisco, CAEater

California-Palestinian Mezze Brunch Lands at This Splashy New Berkeley Spot

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Palestinian-American chef Mona Leena will debut her first restaurant Lulu, serving self-described “Palestinian-inspired, California cuisine,” on Tuesday, August 17, as first reported by the SF Chronicle. Located at 1019 Camelia Street in Berkeley’s Gilman District, the restaurant will serve breakfast and lunch, including a menu of sweet and savory pastries and Leena’s popular mana’eesh, which fans may know from her pop-up the Mana’eesh Lady. Lunch items will range from tabbouleh ceviche made with shrimp and white fish to a sumac chicken flatbread while weekends will bring mezze-style brunches comprised of an array of spreads, dips, and other shareable items. Lulu will be open Tuesday to Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Friday to Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. [SF Chronicle]
RestaurantsPosted by
99.9 The Point

5 Best Colorado Restaurants in the Absolute Middle of Nowhere

Sometimes life gets noisy, right? Especially after this last year, we've all been searching for those gems of destinations that aren't crowded with people. If you're mapping out a road trip, you crave a long drive and change of scenery, or you've just gotta go get the 'Gram, there are a few places off the beaten path that you can grab a decent bite that aren't truck stops.

Comments / 0

Community Policy